Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,510 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,347 in the last 365 days.

UDAF Gets Animated: Agriculture Water Use in Utah

Utah has to be conscious of its water supply – it is one of the driest states in the nation, after all. Many of us know that Utah’s water supply mostly comes from melted snowpack, but how much do we actually use every year?

The average annual precipitation in Utah is 61,348,000 acre feet. For reference, one acre foot equals 325,851 gallons of water. That’s enough water to fill about two-thirds of an Olympic swimming pool. On average, we divert about 4.8 million acre feet for human use, which is almost 8% of that total precipitation. That means 92%, or 56.9 million acre feet, stays in nature!

Learn more about agriculture water use here in Utah, and have some fun, watch our newest animated episode below!

To watch all of our animated episodes, click here.

 

You just read:

UDAF Gets Animated: Agriculture Water Use in Utah

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more