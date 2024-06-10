UDAF Gets Animated: Agriculture Water Use in Utah

Utah has to be conscious of its water supply – it is one of the driest states in the nation, after all. Many of us know that Utah’s water supply mostly comes from melted snowpack, but how much do we actually use every year?

The average annual precipitation in Utah is 61,348,000 acre feet. For reference, one acre foot equals 325,851 gallons of water. That’s enough water to fill about two-thirds of an Olympic swimming pool. On average, we divert about 4.8 million acre feet for human use, which is almost 8% of that total precipitation. That means 92%, or 56.9 million acre feet, stays in nature!

Learn more about agriculture water use here in Utah, and have some fun, watch our newest animated episode below!

