APF Canada to Host Inaugural CanWIN Global Summit and Pitch Competition for NextGen Canadian Women Entrepreneurs

Join us June 21 in Toronto for the CanWIN Global Summit

APF Canada is pleased to announce that it will host the Canadian Women’s International Network (CanWIN) Global Summit in Toronto on June 21, 2024.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada, with strong support from the Government of Canada, Air Canada, and Manulife, is pleased to announce that it will host the Canadian Women’s International Network (CanWIN) Global Summit in Toronto on June 21, 2024. The theme of this year’s Summit is Beyond Boundaries: Gender Inclusive Prosperity in Canada and Asia. Registration is now open.

The CanWIN Global Summit will feature keynote speakers, panel discussions, shared innovations from entrepreneurs in CanWIN, and networking opportunities for women from Canada and the Asia Pacific. The Summit, hosted at Manulife’s corporate head office in Toronto, will bring together Canadian women entrepreneurs with women business leaders from across Canada and Asia to promote gender-inclusive trade, discuss women’s economic advancement, and gain insight into gender equity in both regions.

The Global Summit will represent a unique opportunity for women and gender-diverse business leaders, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders in Canada and across Asia to build an inclusive Canada-Asia business community. By attending this event, Canadian entrepreneurs will gain access to a collaborative network and make connections to break into Asia Pacific markets.

As part of the CanWIN Global Summit, the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada will be hosting Bridge to Asia: A Pitch Competition for NextGen Canadian Women Entrepreneurs. Women and gender-diverse founders of early-stage technology startups are strongly encouraged to apply. Up to five shortlisted finalists, individuals, or teams, will be invited to showcase their startups via a five-minute pitch to a panel of judges.

The top prize for the pitch competition includes an invitation to join the delegation of APF Canada's Women-only Business Mission to Taiwan and Vietnam, scheduled for November 17 to 24, 2024, and a C$5,000 cash prize. The second-place pitch will receive a C$5,000 cash prize, courtesy of sponsor Gene Bio Medical; the third-place prize is a domestic flight ticket courtesy of airline sponsor Air Canada. All finalists of the pitch competition will receive tickets to Collision, one of the largest tech conferences globally, scheduled to take place in Toronto from June 17 to 20, 2024. Apply to the pitch competition here.

CanWIN is an international ecosystem of women assisting Canadian women in international business by offering a powerful network of connections and ongoing advocacy and support. CanWIN formally connects women thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and gender equality organizations to advance economic equality and empower Canadian women entrepreneurs through engagement with international growth markets in Asia.

CanWIN and the CanWIN Global Summit are generously supported by contributions from the Government of Canada through Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada the Women Entrepreneurship Strategy.

For more information on APF Canada’s upcoming trade mission, Partnering for Sustainability: The Women-only Business Mission to Taiwan and Vietnam, and to apply by the July 19 deadline for this mission, please visit the mission page.

Contacts:

Information:

A.W. Lee, Ph.D.,

Director of Inclusive International Trade,

Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada

a.w.lee@asiapacific.ca

Media:

Michael Roberts, Communications Director,

Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada

michael.roberts@asiapacific.ca