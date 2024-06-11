Corporate Whistleblower Center Urges a Healthcare Manager Who Has Proof of Paycheck Protection Program-PPP Loan Fraud Involving Their Employer to Call About Huge Rewards-It's Easy to Prove-Especially for Nursing Homes

"If any of this sounds familiar to a healthcare manager-and they possess proof of Paycheck Protection Program loan fraud they are urged to call the Corporate Whistleblower Center at 866-714-6466.” — Corporate Whistleblower Center

WASHINGTON , DC, USA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Corporate Whistleblower Center has by far the best branded national investigation in the nation involving healthcare companies that committed fraud when applying for a Paycheck Protection Program-PPP Loan from the federal government in 2020 or 2021. These Federal-SBA loans were for the most part forgiven by the federal government-if the borrower used at least 60% of the loan proceeds on payroll, the healthcare companies were supposed to have fewer than 500 employees, and the money was supposed to be necessary.

The group has discovered scores of healthcare companies that simply lied on their loan application, they pocketed the PPP loan money, and their bank-lender looked the other way and or did no due diligence. If any of this sounds familiar to a healthcare manager-and they possess proof they are urged to call the Corporate Whistleblower Center anytime at 866-714-6466. The whistleblower rewards for this type of information might be hundreds of thousands of dollars or a lot more. All calls are strictly confidential. https://CorporateWhistleblowerCenter.Com

According to the Corporate Whistleblower Center, "If you are a manager for any type of healthcare company including dialysis facilities, cancer treatment centers, rehab facilities, acute care facilities, nurse staffing agency and or a nursing home company especially if they with more than one location-did your employer receive a PPP loan? The amount of Paycheck Protection Program-PPP loan fraud we have discovered with nursing homes-nursing home chains is literally eye popping! The nursing home PPP loans we are looking at frequently were about a million dollars. In some instances, they were above $25 million dollars.

"If you do not know if your nursing home/healthcare company-employer received a PPP loan, but your facility was always super short staffed in 2020-2021 we have the database of all PPP loan recipients-and we will know if they received one. Just call us at 866-714-6466.

"We are especially interested in nursing home-long term care facilities that are owned by private equity firms or venture capital firms. Many Venture Capital-Private Equity firms-investment groups that own nursing homes took full advantage of Paycheck Protection Program-PPP loans-coast to coast, even though many had more than 500 employees, the money was not necessary, and they did not spend a nickel on payroll. In every instance we have seen their loans were forgiven-this will soon change." https://CorporateWhistleblowerCenter.Com

According to the Center for Medicare Advocacy, "An early analysis in 2021, “Distribution of Paycheck Protection Program Loans to Healthcare Organizations in 2020,” found that nursing and residential care facilities received 25,172 PPP loans (5.6% of all PPP loans nationwide), for a total of $10,480,082,180 (18% of all PPP loans nationwide). Where did the money go?"