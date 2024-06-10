Discover the Divine in Everyday Moments with “The Master’s Touch”
Author Joyce Robinson’s poetic journey offers inspiration and encouragement.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In her profound new book, “The Master’s Touch: Treasures in Earthen Vessels,” Joyce Robinson invites readers to explore the spiritual depths of everyday life through the beauty of poetry. This compelling collection, inspired by Biblical truths and personal experiences, serves as a daily devotional and a source of inspiration, aiming to draw readers closer to God.
Poetry has long been a medium that stirs the imagination and touches the heart. Robinson’s work captures this essence, using evocative language to express the myriad emotions and experiences of life. As with the poetic verses found in the Bible, particularly in the Book of Psalms, her poems reflect on both the struggles and the joys of human existence, offering solace and encouragement to readers of all ages.
“The Master’s Touch” features a variety of poems, each crafted to resonate with the soul. Whether it’s a short, poignant verse or a longer, reflective piece, every poem is designed to inspire and uplift. Robinson’s poetry mirrors the divine beauty and love described in the scriptures, making it a perfect companion for daily reflection or sharing with loved ones.
A 47-year legacy member of Lighthouse Church of All Nations, Joyce Robinson brings a wealth of life experience and spiritual insight to her writing. From teaching Sunday School to singing in the choir, her deep-rooted faith and dedication to her community shine through every page. As a wife, mother, and grandmother, Robinson’s personal journey enriches her poetry, making it relatable and profoundly moving.
One poignant excerpt from the book, “I Missed You, Today,” beautifully illustrates the theme of divine presence in our daily lives, reminding readers to seek and cherish their moments with God.
A heartfelt call to pause, reflect, and embrace the spiritual treasures that lie within our reach, “The Master’s Touch: Treasures in Earthen Vessels” by Joyce Robinson is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major online bookstore retailers.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Lyn Goot
Writers' Branding
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube