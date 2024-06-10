Plan For America Announces Webinar: 'Secure America's Future Today!'
The webinar will provide insights into its comprehensive solution to the United States' major challenges. Join us on June 14, 2024, at 5:00 pm CT.
We invite everyone to join us in shaping a prosperous future for all Americans. This webinar is an opportunity to learn more about PFA and contribute to its success, as well as your own."DAPHNE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plan For America (PFA) is pleased to announce an upcoming webinar titled "Secure America's Future Today!" aimed at providing insights into its comprehensive solution to the United States' major challenges.
Scheduled for June 14, 2024, at 5:00 pm CT, the webinar will feature host Eric Nager and Founder Terry Nager.
Plan For America (PFA) presents a unique proposal addressing critical issues such as universal healthcare, federal deficits, debt reduction, and retirement security. Through the For America Security Trust (FAST), PFA ensures a future where every American has access to their own retirement account, comprehensive healthcare, and a debt-free government.
Terry Nager, Founder of Plan For America, brings over 40 years of experience in investment advisory, while Eric Nager, working closely with Terry, contributes over 20 years of expertise in financial planning and management.
"We invite everyone to join us in shaping a prosperous future for all Americans," said Terry Nager, founder of Plan For America. "This webinar is an opportunity to learn more about PFA and contribute to its success, as well as your own."
Registration for the webinar is now open.
About Plan For America:
Plan For America is a Public-Private Partnership dedicated to providing practical solutions to America's financial and healthcare challenges. Founded 18 years ago, PFA is committed to ensuring a stable and prosperous future for all Americans.
Join us as we embark on this journey to learn more about PFA and contribute to its success. America's stability and future prosperity hinge on informed action today.
Learn more about PFA and upcoming projects by visiting https://www.theplanforamerica.us/.
For media inquiries or more information about the webinar, please contact Lotus Flower Media, Inc.
Principal, Elizabeth Denham at Elizabeth@lotusflowermedia.com.
Elizabeth Denham
Lotus Flower Media
+1 251-207-1034
