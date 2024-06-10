The ITS Asia Pacific Forum 2024 officially Ended, 3 Sustainable Transportation Initiatives Signed on Opening Day.
EINPresswire.com/ -- The 19th ITS Asia Pacific Forum, held in Jakarta from May 28-30, 2024, concluded with a resounding success, bringing together over 1,000 delegates from 25 countries and featuring more than 150 speakers. The forum served as a platform for showcasing cutting-edge innovations, fostering collaboration, and driving in-depth discussions on the future of intelligent transportation in the Asia Pacific region.
In his closing statement, ITS Indonesia President William P Sabandar emphasized the significance of the forum, stating, "The ITS Asia Pacific Forum may have concluded, but it marks the beginning of new breakthroughs that will be initiated not only by the business sector and government but also by representatives of the global community."
Jakarta Declaration: A Commitment to Sustainable Mobility
A key outcome of the ITS Asia Pacific Forum 2024 was the adoption of the Jakarta Declaration, a joint commitment by Asia Pacific leaders and global organizations to achieve sustainable and intelligent transportation. The declaration highlights the importance of regional connectivity and inclusive infrastructure, with a focus on developing transportation facilities and infrastructure tailored to the unique needs and challenges of each country.
The Jakarta Declaration also welcomes new solutions and initiatives at the global, regional, and national levels to accelerate progress towards achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030. Partnerships and collaboration among stakeholders from the public and private sectors are recognized as crucial for enhancing and accelerating the implementation of intelligent transportation systems.
Jakarta Initiative on Sustainable and Intelligent Urban Mobility
Furthering the commitment to sustainable mobility, a collaboration between the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN), ITS Indonesia, and the 5P Global Movement resulted in the Jakarta Initiative on Sustainable and Intelligent Urban Mobility. This initiative aligns with the Jakarta Declaration and outlines five key action areas:
- Establishing an EV (electronic vehicle) ecosystem in IKN and other cities
- Promoting public transportation integration and a unified ticketing system
- Implementing intelligent traffic management
- Adopting electronic and digital payments for transportation services
- Supporting the 5P Transport campaign: E-Mobility Road to COP29, in Baku, Azerbaijan
The Jakarta Initiative on Sustainable and Intelligent Urban Mobility sets forth five ambitious targets:
- Achieving 15-minute cities in Jakarta
- Increasing public transportation usage to 80%
- Implementing clean technology (EVs)
- Integrating public transportation
- Enhancing logistics and freight delivery efficiency
The ITS Asia Pacific Forum 2024 marked a defining moment for intelligent transportation in the Asia Pacific region. With the Jakarta Declaration and Jakarta Initiative on Sustainable and Intelligent Urban Mobility as guiding frameworks, leaders and stakeholders have committed to shaping a future of mobility that is inclusive, sustainable, and integrated. The forum also underscored the importance of cross-sectoral and cross-border collaboration, emphasizing the need for synergy between technology, policy, and infrastructure to realize a greener, smarter, and more connected mobility vision for all.
GHOZALI YUSUF
