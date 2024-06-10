Discovering the Beauty of Self-Acceptance with "It's Okay" by Janice Strickland-Cottingham
EINPresswire.com/ -- In her book, "It's Okay," Janice Strickland-Cottingham paints a touching portrait of the human experience, acknowledging that while some days may be grey and others blue, every day offers the chance for a new beginning and self-acceptance. This heartfelt book invites readers to embrace the full spectrum of emotions, acknowledging that it's okay to feel rough or mad, fostering a compassionate understanding of one's own emotions. "Throughout the book, special symbols will subtly remind readers that each person, regardless of their emotions, is an invaluable gift to the world."
"It's Okay" is more than a book; it's an invitation to embrace the richness of one's emotional palette and find solace in the understanding that self-love transcends the fluctuations of our feelings. The author’s words serve as a gentle guide, teaching us to appreciate ourselves in every shade of life.
About the Author
Janice wanted to become a children's author since the age of 8. Her passion for storytelling blossomed during her time in Mrs. Osrun's third-grade class at the Shipley School in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, where her fondness for reading and creating stories took root.
Hailing from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and a graduate of Lower Merion High School, Janice embarked on a path of exploration where she attended college in Virginia. Her adventurous spirit led her to live and work across Italy, Germany, and Korea, where she discovered the joy of nurturing young minds and contributing to various causes.
Beyond her roles as a Certified Life Coach, Neuro Linguistically Practitioner (NLP), and Early Childhood Educator, Janice wears many hats: Volunteer Sexual Assault Victim Advocate, Assist trained Suicide Prevention Volunteer, Red Cross Volunteer, author, and devoted mother to ten children.
For over 22 years, Janice has dedicated herself to fostering communities in different parts of the world. Currently stationed in Pordenone, Italy, she not only imparts knowledge as a Literacy Language Arts Interventionist on a military base but also actively engages in community service, embodying her commitment to making a positive impact.
Janice Strickland-Cottingham recently participated in a Prime Seven Media Spotlight interview with Logan Crawford and answered questions about her book, “It’s Okay” ; (Logan Crawford TV Interview Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3DOmIg5B8mk)
With its empowering narrative and heartfelt symbolism, experience the pages of “It’s Okay” you may visit amazon.com or you may click this link https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/1734981873/
For further information about "It's Okay" and Janice Strickland-Cottingham, visit the author's website at https://authorjanicecottingham.com/
Luna Harrington
It's Okay on Spotlight with Logan Crawford