Timeshare Users Group Surpasses $70 Million in Successful Timeshare Resales & Rentals

Timeshare Users Group is proud to announce a significant milestone: achieving $70 million in successful timeshare resales and rentals in our Online Marketplace

Thanks for your organization and all the work you do! I was finally able to unload my timeshare which had become a complete drain on my resources. Your articles helped a lot!!!” — E.H.

ORANGE PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- For over 30 years, TUG (Timeshare Users Group) has stood as the premier and largest online community for timeshare owners! Unlike most companies in the this industry that employ misleading claims or deceptive marketing tactics to lure owners into paying large upfront fees, TUG sets itself apart by annually publishing comprehensive timeshare sales and rental data from our marketplace to show exactly how successful owners can be both selling and renting their own timeshares!The TUG Marketplace is a unique, owner-managed platform designed for the seamless resale or rental of your timeshare. With just a few clicks, you can have your listing published live on the site —all without paying large upfront fees. Connecting with interested buyers/renters has never been easier, as our community boasts tens of thousands of happy timeshare owners, the ideal audience for your listing.For anyone considering selling or renting their timeshare, TUG offers free comprehensive guides: " How to Sell Your Timeshare " and " How to Rent Your Timeshare " These resources are tailored to help you navigate the resale or rental process with confidence and to avoid scams. Additionally, the TUGBBS free online owner forums provide a 24/7 platform for connecting with fellow owners to share help, advice and tips on timesharing.The timeshare industry is unfortunately plagued by scammers. At TUG, we are committed to protecting our members. We guarantee that every timeshare owner who finds TUG will receive the help and information needed to make informed decisions—without spending a penny.Experience the difference of a community run by owners, for owners. Come visit TUG today!

