ALCHEMCO WELCOMES LYRRAD PITTARD AS NEW GLOBAL TECHNICAL DIRECTOR
Lyrrad Pittard with 25+ years in construction and waterproofing is Alchemco's New Global Technical Director.HENRICO, VIRGINIA, USA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alchemco, a leading innovatorin waterproofing technologies, is thrilled to announce the addition of Lyrrad Pittard as the new Global Technical Director. With over 25 years of comprehensive experience in construction and a specialized focus in waterproofing within the ICI(Industrial, Commercial, and Institutional) sector, Pittard brings a wealth of expertise to the table.
Pittard's journey in the construction realm began humbly as a carpenter apprentice, where he honed his skills and gradually ascended the ranks. His dedication and passion propelled him from a site supervisorfor one of Ontario's largest homebuilders to the esteemed role of project manager, overseeing intricate infrastructural developments. Throughout his illustrious career, Pittard has been instrumental in shaping iconic projects across Canada.
Notably, he played a pivotalrole in the waterproofing of the City of Ottawa's new subway tunnels and stations, showcasing his meticulous attention to detail and unwavering commitment to excellence. His tenure at AVM Industries, a renowned waterproofing manufacturerin Los Angeles, California, furtherfortified his prowess in waterproofing methodologies. Pittard's affiliation with AVM Industries underscores his deep-rooted understanding of industry-leading practices and innovative solutions. Priorto joining Alchemco, Pittard served as a Strategic Account Managerin the construction division of 3M, where he spearheaded groundbreaking projects and fostered lasting partnerships.
In his new role as Global Technical Director, Pittard will lead Alchemco's technical endeavors, driving innovation, and ensuring the highest standards of quality across all projects in the USA and internationally. Please join us in welcoming Lyrrad Pittard to the Alchemco family. We look forward to the impactful contributions he will make as our newest alchemist.
About Alchemco: Alchemco is a pioneering company specializing in advanced waterproofing technologies. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Alchemco delivers high-quality products designed to protect and enhance infrastructure worldwide. The company’s bio-enzymatically modified waterproofing technology has been adopted globally, dominating the current position as one of the world’s most innovative providers of concrete waterproofing systems.
