Web-based Picture Trivia Game, Picsey™, Surpasses 100,000 Game Plays in 150 Countries

Picsey players click on a tile to reveal a portion of the photo underneath. The object is to guess the photo in as few clicks as possible. Each day a new Picsey category goes live.

Picsey appeals to visual thinkers seeking alternatives to word games like New York Times’ Wordle™, Connections™ & Spelling Bee™

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Picsey, (www.picsey.io), a free daily online picture trivia game, announces viral growth of more than 100,000 game plays in 150 countries since its launch in September. Picsey offers players a right-brain alternative to the dearth of free online daily word-games like the New York Times’ Wordle, Connections, Spelling Bee and others.

“I couldn’t be more excited that Picsey has gone viral like it has,” said John Lipsey, a software marketing veteran and Picsey’s creator. “Fans are constantly pinging me to say they love the game and are sharing their scores with friends as part of their daily ritual. That’s a really gratifying feeling.”

Every day Picsey serves up a 49-tile grid displaying one of 23 categories that hint at what the photo is hidden beneath. The player clicks on a tile to reveal a portion. The object is to guess the photo in as few clicks as possible.

Lipsey attributes the game’s success to a desire for game alternatives that challenge the visual right-brain in a fun and creative way. “I love all the daily word games and play them every day – they’re great momentary escapes from work and the world at large. But I’m also a visual person and there wasn’t anything out there that challenged my more creative side,” said Lipsey.

“When it comes to puzzles and brain games, I play a few of the usual suspects: Wordle, Connections, The Mini Crossword,” said Michael Weiskirch, an avid online gamer. “Picsey challenges my brain in ways these word based games don't by tapping into my visual memory – or what’s left of it.”

The inspiration for Picsey came in an instant while Lipsey was on a long distance cycling ride. Acting on the impulse, he hired a UI designer and developer. “I had never created a game before, but I thought, why not? If I’d enjoy playing I’m sure others would as well.”

Lipsey says players appreciate that Picsey requires some worldliness. “We test a real diversity of knowledge in our 23 categories - everything from celebrities, TV programs and animals, to world cities, famous landmarks and inventions. So enjoying trivia and having broad general experience helps your score.” He says Picsey also tests players’ familiarity with current events. “In February we had a theme week featuring Oscars-related Picseys. We’re doing a Theme Month in July for the Olympics.”

Where did the name Picsey come from? Lipsey says he took inspiration from Wordle creator Josh Wardle, who named his game as a riff on his own last name. “Pic-see… Lipsey… Picsey. Get it?”

About Picsey:

Picsey was created as an after-work obsession by San Diego-based tech marketing executive, John Lipsey. Every day Picsey serves up a 49-tile grid displaying one of 23 categories that hint at what the photo is hidden beneath. The player clicks on a tile to reveal a portion. The object is to guess the photo in as few clicks as possible. www.picsey.io