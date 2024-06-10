Secretary of State Mark Hammond Announces Free Notary Public Seminars, Online Payment Option for Notary Commission Fees

(Columbia, SC) — Today, Secretary of State Mark Hammond announced that his office will be offering free, in-person notary public seminars in Greenville, Lexington, and Charleston counties in July and August.

These seminars will provide comprehensive information for South Carolina notaries and those interested in becoming a notary, as well as information on electronic notarization.

Each seminar will begin promptly at 6:00 PM and should conclude by 7:30 PM. Doors will open at 5:00 PM. The dates, locations, and registration links for each in-person seminar are as follows:

Greenville County - Monday, July 22, 2024

Hughes Main Library

25 Heritage Green Place

Greenville, SC 29601 REGISTER HERE Lexington County - Monday, August 5, 2024

Midlands Technical College – Airport Campus

1260 Lexington Drive

Academic Center Auditorium, Room 116

West Columbia, SC 29170 REGISTER HERE Charleston County – Monday, August 19, 2024

Trident Technical College

7000 Rivers Avenue

Building 920, Salon F

North Charleston, SC 29406 REGISTER HERE

Attendees are welcome to register for and attend any notary seminar convenient to them regardless of their county of residence or the location of the seminar. If you are unable to attend a seminar in person, please take advantage of the South Carolina Notary Public Reference Manual and the Notary Webinar found on the Notaries page of the Secretary of State’s website. Please note that notaries are not required to attend an in-person seminar, and that the seminars are intended to provide general information on South Carolina law governing notarization and notaries public.

In addition, Secretary Hammond announced that the Secretary of State’s Office has launched an online payment option for persons seeking to become a notary public or renew their notary commission. “I am pleased to offer this option for notary applicants who would prefer the convenience of paying online, rather than submitting a check or money order with their application,” said Secretary Hammond. The notary public application can be downloaded from the Secretary of State’s website, and applicants may select the option of paying the $25.00 application fee when submitting the form to their legislative delegation for approval.

South Carolina notaries are public officials who serve as impartial witnesses and protect against fraud. Once commissioned, it is the responsibility of the notary to maintain the level of training necessary to perform the duties of the position as required by law. The full text of South Carolina’s notary public law can be found on the State House Website. The South Carolina Electronic Notary Public Act is available online as well.

For additional information, please visit the Secretary of State’s website or contact the Notaries Division at notaries@sos.sc.gov.

