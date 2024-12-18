Secretary of State Mark Hammond Certifies South Carolina’s Nine Electoral Votes for Donald J. Trump and J.D. Vance

COLUMBIA -- Secretary of State Mark Hammond convened the 2024 Electoral College on Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 11:00 AM in Columbia, South Carolina.

The following members of the Electoral College unanimously cast their votes for Presidential candidate Donald J. Trump and Vice Presidential candidate J.D. Vance:

Cindy Costa, At-large;

Drew McKissick, At-large;

Xiaodan Li, 1st Congressional District;

Tyson Grinstead., 2nd Congressional District;

Susan Aiken, 3rd Congressional District;

Alexia Newman, 4th Congressional District;

William L. Oden, 5th Congressional District;

Moye Graham, 6th Congressional District; and

Michael Connett, 7th Congressional District.

“Every four years, the members of the Electoral College gather to represent the will of the people of South Carolina, and to cast their votes for President and Vice President of the United States,” said Secretary Hammond. “On November 5, 2024, the voters of South Carolina made their choice for President and Vice President overwhelmingly clear. I am proud to certify today’s Electoral College vote for the next President and Vice President of the United States, Donald J. Trump and J.D. Vance.”

Drew McKissick was elected President of the Electoral College, and Moye Graham was elected Secretary.

South Carolina Educational Television (SCETV) provided video coverage of the meeting, while Legislative Services Agency provided live streaming of the Electoral College on the South Carolina Legislature’s website. You may view the recording of the 2024 Electoral College at https://www.scstatehouse.gov/video/archives.php.