Marvels Co. Unveils New Engagement Rings Pre-Set with Certified Quality Lab-Grown Diamonds
Marvels Co. announces the launch of its new engagement rings pre-set with certified lab-grown diamonds, making the diamond ring buying process convenient.
We are thrilled to offer a platform that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of discerning diamond engagement ring buyers.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marvels Co., a distinguished name in the fine jewelry industry, proudly announces the launch of its latest bridal ring collections. These stunning new engagement rings are pre-set with certified high-quality lab-grown diamonds, making the diamond ring buying process confidently convenient.
Why Lab-Grown Diamonds?
Lab-grown diamonds have the exact chemical composition and optical appearance of mined diamonds, making them un-distinguishable, except when examined by a trained gemologist using a powerful magnifying microscope. Primary advantages of lab-grown diamonds are A: Eco-friendliness B: Ethically sourced C: Affordable 3: More available in sought-after certified high-quality, larger size diamonds.
What Makes Marvels’ New Engagement Rings Unique?
Every new diamond engagement ring is crafted to be outstanding in styling, comfort and durability with unique elements that embody the engaging bride’s distinct personality and taste.
Exotic Diamond Cuts. Incorporating exotic and un-usual diamond cuts such as kite, half-moon, trapezoid, shield and triangular shaped diamonds as side stones, making the engagement rings’ designs more special.
Eternity Style Bands. Engagement rings with side diamonds on their bands plus their matching wedding bands come with ¾ way- around pave’ set round diamonds, making them appear as eternity bands, yet sizable.
Superb Comfort. Smooth, continuous edges plus comfort-fit contour on the inside, make the engagement rings and their matching wedding bands comfortable for everyday wear.
Lustrous Finishing. Rings’ parts are individually cleaned and polished prior to hand assembly, ensuring optimal luster in the finished product.
Budget Friendly. Most designs come in multiple versions and diamond sizes, so the couple’s spending budget will not be an issue at time of purchase.
Multi-Color Metals. Incorporating white, yellow and rose color gold in rings’ designs, makes them more colorful, exclusive and easier to match with buyers’ existing jewelry.
Why Shop Marvels for Diamond Engagement Rings Online?
Convenient, Confident Shopping Experience. Marvels Co. has made lab-grown diamond buying process extremely simple and straightforward by having their engagement rings pre-set with certified high-grade lab-diamonds, selected by Marvels’ gemologists for optimal quality, hence eliminating the guesswork and un-necessary effort associated with trying to select the best diamond based on the basic diamond grading information available online.
Customizability. As original designers and manufacturers, Marvels Co. offers the option to customize their engagement rings, allowing the rings to be tailored to customer’s exact specifications upon request.
Un-Matched Selection: Marvels’ Engagement rings range from simple solitaire to extravagant styles adorned with fancy-shaped diamonds. Each ring is designed to cater to the diverse tastes and preferences of modern brides-to-be.
Low-Price Guarantee: All engagement rings come with Marvels Co.'s Low-Price Guarantee, ensuring that customers receive the best value for their important purchase.
Lifetime Product Warranty: Marvels Co.'s long-standing reputation in the jewelry industry allows buyers to purchase with confidence, knowing they are receiving top-quality products backed by a trusted name.
Free, Expert Advice: Marvels Co. prides itself on providing the knowledge and personal service expected from a local jeweler, all while maintaining the convenience of online shopping. This commitment to customer service ensures a seamless and satisfying shopping experience.
Exclusive Benefits: Members of the Marvels VIP Club enjoy extraordinary perks such as direct access to Marvels’ jewelry designer, complimentary checking and cleaning of any jewelry regardless of its origin, free insured shipping & returns and exclusive offers. These services are few of the many ways Marvels Co. thanks their loyal customers for their trust and commitment.
Generous Upgrade Policy: Understanding the customers’ desire for flexibility, Marvels offers an Upgrade Policy that allows for the exchange of any Standard Item for a larger version, with customers only paying the price differential.
Customer Testimonials: Marvels Co.'s dedication to quality, craftsmanship, and lifelong customer service is continually affirmed by client testimonials. The company stays at the forefront of the latest trends, consistently introducing new styles in designer engagement rings to meet evolving customer preferences.
"We are thrilled to offer a platform that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of discerning diamond engagement ring buyers." says Robert Ahdoot, President of Marvels Co.
For more information about Marvels Co.’s new engagement ring styles please visit MarvelsCo.com
Contact Info:
Marvels Co.
550 S Hill St, Suite 749
Los Angeles, CA 90013
P: 800.754.1030
E: CS@MarvelsCo.com
Customer Service
Marvels Co.
+1 800-754-1030
Lab-Grown Diamond Engagement Ring by Marvels Co.