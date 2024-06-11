Unveiling Under A Rock: Chris Stein and Debbie Harry to Discuss Stein’s Memoir at SVA Theatre on June 27th

Under a Rock

NEW YORK , NY, USA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chris Stein, the legendary co-founder, songwriter, and guitarist of Blondie, along with longtime partner Debbie Harry, will come together for a one-night "In Conversation" event at Stein’s alma mater, the School of Visual Arts (SVA) on June 27th to celebrate the release of his highly anticipated memoir, Under A Rock (out June 11th via St. Martin’s Press). Moderated by Blondie’s creative director, Rob Roth, the event will delve into Stein’s creative journey and influential career, shedding light on his artistic evolution, musical innovations, and the indelible mark he has left on the cultural landscape. Simultaneously, Morrison Hotel Gallery in NYC will unveil a special exhibition of Stein's captivating photographs, allowing fans a more intimate look into his multifaceted artistic legacy, opening to the public on June 27th and remaining on view through July 15th.

Under A Rock is a raw, unfiltered, and personal memoir offering a revelatory look back at the man behind Blondie. Known for hits like "Heart of Glass," "Rapture," "Call Me," and "One Way or Another," Stein, with Blondie, provided the soundtrack to the 70s, which set the stage for their ultimate induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006. This no-holds-barred autobiography chronicles Stein's entire life, from his Brooklyn boyhood to his transformative years in the East Village during the late 1970 - an era, marked by the explosive creativity of figures like David Bowie, the Ramones, and Andy Warhol - and his continued dynamic presence through today. With two color photo inserts, this memoir offers a vivid, comprehensive look at Stein's life, providing insights into his early influences, his rise with Blondie, and his continuous impact on music and art.

The panel event at SVA on June 27th will celebrate Under A Rock by diving into Stein's evolution; exploring his personal growth and experiences throughout the decades through a colorful conversation between Stein and Debbie Harry, moderated by Rob Roth, alongside a multimedia presentation of images from Stein's life. Additionally, Morrison Hotel Gallery in NYC from June 27th through July 15th will open a special exhibition of Stein's photographs, showcasing his extraordinary work in capturing the essence of the punk rock era and beyond, providing a visual complement to the stories in his book. Stein began taking photographs in 1968, five years before he met Debbie Harry and co-founded Blondie. Developing his visual acuity as a student at the School of Visual Arts, he documented the band’s early days and the vibrant New York punk and new wave scene. The Morrison Hotel Gallery exhibition will allow fans to see more images that illustrate the stories from his memoir, creating a truly immersive experience.

A Conversation with Chris Stein & Debbie Harry

June 27th at SVA Theatre

Doors at 6 pm/Event at 7 pm

333 W. 23rd Street, New York, NY, 10011

Morrison Hotel Gallery Exhibition

Thursday, June 27th through July 15

Gallery Hours: Monday – Saturday 11am-5pm, Sunday 12pm-5pm

116 Prince Street, New York, NY 10012

ABOUT CHRIS STEIN:

Christ Stein is not only the esteemed co-founder, songwriter, and guitarist of the legendary band Blondie, but also a renowned photographer whose work has captivated audiences in galleries and publications globally, including in his acclaimed books of photography: Negative: Me, Blondie, and the Advent of Punk (Rizzoli), and Point of View: Me, New York City, and the Punk Scene (Rizzoli). His most recent project: GIGER: Debbie Harry Metamorphosis (Titan), an art book he curated which chronicles the extraordinary collaboration between Stein, Debbie Harry and H.R. Giger for Harry’s 1981 solo album KooKoo was released in 2023. Beyond his groundbreaking contributions to the world of music with Blondie, Chris Stein has an illustrious history of artistic collaborations with other iconic figures such as Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat, William Burroughs, Devo, Glenn O’Brien, and Shepard Fairey. Stein still resides in New York City, where he continues to expand on his creative pursuits in music and art.

ABOUT MORRISON HOTEL® GALLERY:

MHG is the world's leading brand in fine art music photography representing over 125 of the world's finest music photographers and their archives. Its vast catalog of photography encompasses jazz, blues, hip-hop, country, soul, R&B, and rock imagery that spans several generations through to today's contemporary musicians, and now includes iconic photographs in the world of celebrity and sports as well. MHG has a robust online presence, featuring over 100,000 images searchable by photographer, musician, band or concert. www.morrisonhotelgallery.com