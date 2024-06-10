ALCHEMCO APPOINTS KERSTON RUSSELL AS NEW COMPLIANCE DIRECTOR & CHIEF ARCHITECT
Kerston Russell as Compliance Director & Chief Architect will oversee chemical and testing department to ensure seamless excellence within these critical areas.HENRICO, VIRGINIA, USA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alchemco is thrilled to announce the appointment of Kerston Russell to the esteemed position of Compliance Director & Chief Architect. With a track record of excellence and dedication spanning over five years as the Technical Director at Alchemco, Russell brings a wealth of expertise and leadership to his new role.
During his tenure as Technical Director, Russell has demonstrated exceptional proficiency in steering Alchemco's technical endeavors, earning the trust and admiration of colleagues and clients alike. His deep understanding of regulatory compliance standards coupled with his strategic vision has been instrumental in navigating the company through various challenges and ensuring its products meet the highest industry benchmarks.
In his new capacity as Compliance Director and Chief Architect, Russell will continue to oversee testing certification and the chemical and testing department, ensuring seamless continuity and sustained excellence in these critical areas. Leveraging his deep understanding of regulatory compliance and his strategic vision, Kerston will lead efforts to uphold the highest standards of integrity and adherence to regulations across all facets of the business. Kerston Russell's appointment underscores Alchemco's dedication to fostering talent from within and empowering individuals to reach their full potential. His transition to these pivotal roles heralds a new chapter of growth and innovation for the company, as it continues to push the boundaries of possibility in the realm of solutions. Please join us in congratulating Kerston Russell for his new role with the Alchemco family. We look forward to the impactful contributions he will make in this new position.
About Alchemco: Alchemco is a pioneering company specializing in advanced waterproofing technologies. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Alchemco delivers high-quality products designed to protect and enhance infrastructure worldwide. The company’s bio-enzymatically modified waterproofing technology has been adopted globally, dominating the current position as one of the world’s most innovative providers of concrete waterproofing systems.
