Democrats 101 Author, Jim Purvis, to Speak at Georgia Event About Saving Democracy

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Jim Purvis will speak at Rabun County Democrats’ Blue Bar-B-Que on June 15 at the Rabun County Pavilion in Historic Downtown Clayton, Georgia. The BBQ runs from 4 pm until 8 pm.

The Rabun County Democrats are hosting Jim Purvis, author of “Democrats 101: A Primer For Us”, for their annual all-northern Georgia event. The Bar-B-Que will feature dancing, and music by Mountain Muse. Tickets are available at the door, or online at www.rabundemocrats.com/copy-of-blue-bbq-1.

Jim Purvis is an author, educator, former journalist, and a military combat veteran. His vision embraces the idea of universal American values, and the goal of a just society. The movement for these things now includes grassroots organizations in ten states.

About Democrats 101 Inc.

Dems101 is a 501(c)(4) non-profit corporation registered in the state of New York (USA). Our purpose is to articulate the basic values that we hold as Americans and as members of the Democratic Party. Through publications, education, and organized events, Democrats 101 Inc. is bringing those values to the forefront of the political narrative throughout the nation.