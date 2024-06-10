"Faith, Hope, and Dr. Vangelis" Explores Life, Death, and the Power of Reconciliation by Stephen Gordy
EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephen Gordy, a retired educator turned author, invites readers on a profound journey through the delicate balance of life and death in his novel, "Faith, Hope, and Dr. Vangelis." This evocative narrative delves deep into the human spirit, exploring the complexities of facing death daily and the transformative power of spiritual healing.
Set against the backdrop of a hospice in Washington, DC, "Faith, Hope, and Dr. Vangelis" follows the lives of Lukas Vangelis and his niece, Diana Karras, who have dedicated two decades to comforting the dying. Their mission is fortified by enigmatic messages from the beyond, guiding them through their compassionate endeavors. Yet even those who bring solace to others must sometimes seek their own spiritual healing. In his eighties, Lukas experiences a startling visitation from his long-dead mother, revealing the origin of his healing gifts. Diana, too, encounters a similar revelation. These otherworldly messages lead them to a veterans’ reunion, where they receive further guidance about their intertwined destinies.
Amid the reunion, they cross paths with a young family grappling with the dual emotions of joy and sorrow—welcoming a new life while battling cancer. As Lukas and Diana embark on personal journeys of forgiveness and reconciliation, they are drawn into the lives of this family. Lukas discovers his ultimate mission: to bestow his healing gift upon a four-year-old boy, ensuring that the legacy of inner peace continues.
About the Author
Stephen Gordy is a seasoned writer with a rich background in education, industry, nonprofits, and academia. Inspired by his mother's love for reading and encouraged by his high school teachers, Gordy embarked on his writing journey in 2003 with the South Carolina Writers Association. In retirement, he remains an active participant in the Center for Lifelong Learning at the University of South Aiken. Gordy humbly describes himself as "an apprentice writer who’s had the opportunity to learn from some masters of the craft." He and his wife reside in the equestrian haven of Aiken, South Carolina.
The inspiration behind "Faith, Hope, and Dr. Vangelis" is deeply personal and profoundly moving. Witnessing the final journeys of his mother and mother-in-law under hospice care left an indelible mark on his soul. These intimate experiences compelled him to delve into the lives of those who choose to confront end-of-life situations daily, and the emotional and spiritual resilience that such a path demands. Through extensive research, he discovered the concept of the "wounded healer"—individuals who, despite their own suffering, dedicate themselves to alleviating the pain of others. This path, chosen by many, imbues life with profound meaning and purpose, even amidst the omnipresence of death. It is this journey of finding strength in vulnerability and purpose in service that forms the cornerstone of this book.
For further insights into Stephen Gordy's creative process and the inspiration behind his literary works, please visit his website www.stevethewriter.com.
Message from the Author
“Everyone’s life is a story. In everyone’s life, there is learning about life and how we can face the thousand-and-one wounds we all suffer in our daily lives. I believe each one of us has a story worth telling. Find your story and tell it!”
Since the publication of "Faith, Hope, and Dr. Vangelis," Stephen has been actively engaged in a variety of promotional activities to share the book's message with a wider audience. These efforts include interviews with print media and has leveraged digital advertising on Facebook and Amazon, targeting readers who are drawn to profound narratives of healing and spiritual growth. Moreover, he is a proud founding member of an author cooperative known as the "Aiken Writer's Bloc." Together with his esteemed colleagues, they organize a year-round program dedicated to promoting and selling their books at local and regional arts festivals. They also participate in the annual conference of the South Carolina Writers Association, where they showcase their works and engage with the vibrant community of writers and readers.
Recently, Stephen Gordy participated in a Prime Seven Media Spotlight interview with Logan Crawford and answered questions about his book (Logan Crawford TV Interview Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-7ignHAIs0k)
"Faith, Hope, and Dr. Vangelis" stands as a testament to Gordy's literary prowess and his unwavering commitment to crafting narratives that resonate with the human spirit, inviting readers to embark on a transformative journey of healing and redemption. This book is available for purchase at Amazon or you may click this link, https://www.amazon.com/Faith-Hope-Vangelis-Stephen-Gordy-ebook/dp/B07MWJ5RQG/ref.
Luna Harrington
