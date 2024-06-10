New religious institute director receives first star

FORT JACKSON, S.C. –

Chaplain (Brig. Gen.) Charles M. Causey, the new Institute for Religious Leadership director, was promoted in the Zimmerman Auditorium at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, May 31.

The event was hosted by Chaplain (Maj. Gen.) William “Bill” Green, Army chief of chaplains.

“We’re here to recognize, honor and promote Charles Causey,” Green said. “So Chaplain Causey, I’m grateful for your commitment to your calling, and for how it has shaped you, your Family, your ministry and your leadership throughout your Army career.

“I truly appreciate the positive impact you have made in the lives of so many, and the inspiring example that you have set for others,” Green added. “I look forward to working with you as you continue to serve our great Army in the capacity of the director of the U.S. Army Institute for Religious Leadership and the deputy chief of the chaplains for the Army Reserve and as a senior leader in the Chaplain Corps.”

Many members of Causey’s Family, friends, and colleagues attended the ceremony including Chaplain (Brig. Gen.) Jack J. Stumme, deputy chief of chaplains; Chaplain (Brig. Gen.) Andrew Harewood, former deputy chief of chaplains, Army Reserve; retired Chaplain (Brig. Gen.) Robert Pleczkowski; Sgt. Maj. Meaghan Simmons, Chaplain Corps regimental sergeant major; Institute Commandant, Chaplain (Col.) Louis DelTufo and Command Sgt. Maj. Tom Roldan, the Institute’s senior enlisted leader.

Retired Chaplain (Col.) Phil Wright, representative of Causey’s endorsing agency the Evangelical Free Church of America also attended.

While his many friends attended, the promotion was indeed a Family affair.

Causey’s daughters Madison and Hannah placed the single silver stars of brigadier general on his shoulders. His wife of over 31 years Lauri Ann was by his side along with sons Nickolas, a captain stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, and Isaiah who also pinned rank on his jacket.

Capt. Nickolas Causey spoke on behalf of his siblings at the ceremony

“A word that can describe our dad is authentic, what you see is what you get, 100 percent of the time. Dad, you are the same loving, high-spirited, fun, faith-driven, servant- hearted, strong person every single day,” he said. “Dad, we congratulate you on your promotion today. In our opinion, no one deserves it more. We are so proud of you and the man you are. We look to you as our primary role model, we thank God every day you are our father, and we love you with all our hearts.”

During the ceremony, Causey was presented with The Four Chaplains Medal for service rendered to the Chaplain Corps, and Simmons assisted Causey, in unfurling his one-star flag. Causey was installed as the Institute’s director by Green, the previous director after he received the Shepherd’s Crook from Green.

The Shepherd’s Crook has been used for many years from ancient times to present to help herd sheep and goats.

It was used on the first insignia by the Chaplain Corps in 1880. It is a continued reminder and connection to pastoral ministry and servant leadership.

“I’m eager to work alongside you to produce skilled and ready unit ministry teams; to provide integrated chaplain educational programs that develop competence, character and commitment; and operationalize Chaplain Corps wide training to manage our talent across the total force,” Causey said addressing the IRL team.“ This journey is about leaving something positive and healthy behind to those generations who come behind us. That we would be found faithful, and we do that together with everyone in this room.

“I’m excited about the future and expectant of God to use the Chaplain Corps in a mighty way in the next few years in whatever conflict challenges we find we are in. I lift up my eyes to the hills from where does my help come, my help comes from the Lord who made heaven and earth.”

Causey commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1990 through ROTC at the University of Colorado, Boulder. He joined the Chaplain Corps as a chaplain candidate in 2002. He became a Reserve chaplain in 2004.