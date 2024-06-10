“The Key to Skandos”: A Magical Tale of Adventure and Love by William Prater
EINPresswire.com/ -- In the heart of a sleepy town lies a secret buried beneath the sands of time. "The Key to Skandos," the latest offering from acclaimed author William Prater, takes readers on a gripping journey into a realm where magic and danger collide.
About the Book
Three teenagers, drawn together by fate, stumble upon an ancient artifact crafted by the hands of Zildus, a visionary wizard of ancient lore. Their curiosity leads them down a path fraught with peril as they unwittingly shatter a barrier, thrusting them into a world unlike any they've ever known. With outlandish purple skies and vermillion forests teeming with carnivorous beasts, the trio find themselves stranded in a dimension where survival is far from guaranteed. When two of the adventurers manage to escape back to their own world, leaving the third behind as a prisoner of a powerful sorceress, their resolve is put to the ultimate test.
Determined to rescue their friend at any cost, the boys embark on a perilous quest to find a way back through the barrier. Along the way, they encounter unimaginable dangers, their path illuminated by the guidance of a friendly inhabitant versed in the ways of wizardry. As they navigate through destiny-tarnished adventures, a haunting question looms large: will they survive the relentless onslaught of dangers to reunite with their friend and return safely to the land they once knew?
About the Author
William A. Prater has lived a life rich in experience and adventure, capturing the essence of a true renaissance man. Born in West Molesey to a farm worker, William moved to Esher with his family at the age of seven when his father sought more lucrative opportunities outside of farming. Educated in Esher, William showcased his musical talents as a choirboy at Esher Parish Church from the age of nine until his soprano voice transitioned at fourteen. Before reaching adulthood, he explored various jobs until he was old enough to join the Regular Army in 1948, enlisting with the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME).
As a young soldier, William honed his boxing skills and served in the Far Eastern Land Forces in Hong Kong, where he won a tournament championship as a lightweight. His military journey continued with the 1st Commonwealth Division during the Korean War, before he returned to the UK in 1952. In 1953, William married Jean, and together they embarked on a new chapter when he was posted to Tripoli in 1956. They welcomed their son during this time, and their family expanded further with the birth of their daughter in 1964. Transitioning to civilian life in 1961, William joined a prominent pre-cast concrete manufacturer. His career flourished, leading him to become works manager at a factory in Cheshire in 1966. He later held a similar position at a structural steel fabrication plant in Trafford Park. After being made redundant in 1973, he joined a small building company as an administrator and was promoted to general manager in 1975.
In addition to his professional achievements, William is an avid photographer and licensed radio amateur. He became a member of the Radio Society of Great Britain in 1984, fostering friendships with enthusiasts worldwide, including visitors from Australia and New Zealand. William A. Prater’s diverse experiences and interests reflect his multifaceted personality and dedication to both his career and personal passions.
After retiring, William A. Prater channeled his creative energy into writing, resulting in his debut novel, "The Flyleaf Killer." This intriguing and gruesome psychological thriller follows an unpopular schoolboy who stumbles upon an unusual book from a mysterious bookshop. The book propels him into a life of immense wealth, shocking criminality, and dire consequences if he disobeys the rules governing his newfound reality.
With a desire to explore new genres and reach a broader audience, William was eager to publish again. He resolved to create something entirely different: a fantasy adventure aimed at children of all ages, as well as adults. This new project would blend elements of adventure, love, and a substantial dose of magic. Thus, "The Key to Skandos" was born.
Message from the Author
“Depending on taste, I invite you to read one of my books for a literary experience you are unlikely to forget.”
William Prater recently participated in a Prime Seven Media Spotlight interview with Logan Crawford, where he delved deeply into the themes and concepts of his book. His profound insights and commentary during the interview enriched the audience's understanding of the narrative, highlighting the book's significance and depth. (Logan Crawford TV Interview Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sswudOSR6yc)
William Prater invites readers on an extraordinary journey with his book "The Key to Skandos." This thrilling fantasy novel captivates with its vivid imagination, intricate plot, and unforgettable characters. This book is available for purchase at Amazon or you may click this link, https://www.amazon.com/Key-Skandos-Magical-Tale-Adventure/dp/1963050452/.
Luna Harrington
About the Book
Three teenagers, drawn together by fate, stumble upon an ancient artifact crafted by the hands of Zildus, a visionary wizard of ancient lore. Their curiosity leads them down a path fraught with peril as they unwittingly shatter a barrier, thrusting them into a world unlike any they've ever known. With outlandish purple skies and vermillion forests teeming with carnivorous beasts, the trio find themselves stranded in a dimension where survival is far from guaranteed. When two of the adventurers manage to escape back to their own world, leaving the third behind as a prisoner of a powerful sorceress, their resolve is put to the ultimate test.
Determined to rescue their friend at any cost, the boys embark on a perilous quest to find a way back through the barrier. Along the way, they encounter unimaginable dangers, their path illuminated by the guidance of a friendly inhabitant versed in the ways of wizardry. As they navigate through destiny-tarnished adventures, a haunting question looms large: will they survive the relentless onslaught of dangers to reunite with their friend and return safely to the land they once knew?
About the Author
William A. Prater has lived a life rich in experience and adventure, capturing the essence of a true renaissance man. Born in West Molesey to a farm worker, William moved to Esher with his family at the age of seven when his father sought more lucrative opportunities outside of farming. Educated in Esher, William showcased his musical talents as a choirboy at Esher Parish Church from the age of nine until his soprano voice transitioned at fourteen. Before reaching adulthood, he explored various jobs until he was old enough to join the Regular Army in 1948, enlisting with the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME).
As a young soldier, William honed his boxing skills and served in the Far Eastern Land Forces in Hong Kong, where he won a tournament championship as a lightweight. His military journey continued with the 1st Commonwealth Division during the Korean War, before he returned to the UK in 1952. In 1953, William married Jean, and together they embarked on a new chapter when he was posted to Tripoli in 1956. They welcomed their son during this time, and their family expanded further with the birth of their daughter in 1964. Transitioning to civilian life in 1961, William joined a prominent pre-cast concrete manufacturer. His career flourished, leading him to become works manager at a factory in Cheshire in 1966. He later held a similar position at a structural steel fabrication plant in Trafford Park. After being made redundant in 1973, he joined a small building company as an administrator and was promoted to general manager in 1975.
In addition to his professional achievements, William is an avid photographer and licensed radio amateur. He became a member of the Radio Society of Great Britain in 1984, fostering friendships with enthusiasts worldwide, including visitors from Australia and New Zealand. William A. Prater’s diverse experiences and interests reflect his multifaceted personality and dedication to both his career and personal passions.
After retiring, William A. Prater channeled his creative energy into writing, resulting in his debut novel, "The Flyleaf Killer." This intriguing and gruesome psychological thriller follows an unpopular schoolboy who stumbles upon an unusual book from a mysterious bookshop. The book propels him into a life of immense wealth, shocking criminality, and dire consequences if he disobeys the rules governing his newfound reality.
With a desire to explore new genres and reach a broader audience, William was eager to publish again. He resolved to create something entirely different: a fantasy adventure aimed at children of all ages, as well as adults. This new project would blend elements of adventure, love, and a substantial dose of magic. Thus, "The Key to Skandos" was born.
Message from the Author
“Depending on taste, I invite you to read one of my books for a literary experience you are unlikely to forget.”
William Prater recently participated in a Prime Seven Media Spotlight interview with Logan Crawford, where he delved deeply into the themes and concepts of his book. His profound insights and commentary during the interview enriched the audience's understanding of the narrative, highlighting the book's significance and depth. (Logan Crawford TV Interview Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sswudOSR6yc)
William Prater invites readers on an extraordinary journey with his book "The Key to Skandos." This thrilling fantasy novel captivates with its vivid imagination, intricate plot, and unforgettable characters. This book is available for purchase at Amazon or you may click this link, https://www.amazon.com/Key-Skandos-Magical-Tale-Adventure/dp/1963050452/.
Luna Harrington
Prime Seven Media
+1 414-882-5318
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
The Key to Skandos by William Prater on Spotlight TV with Logan Crawford