Calexico Unified’s Middle Schools Thrive with Impacter Pathway’s Guidance
Data-driven insights enable school staff to implement effective interventions and see tangible improvements in student behavior and engagement.CALEXICO, CA, USA, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of the district-wide adoption of Impacter Pathway, Calexico Unified School District’s middle schools have emerged as shining examples of the program’s transformative impact on students’ social-emotional development and character growth.
At Enrique Camarena Middle School, Impacter Pathway has played a pivotal role in fostering a positive school climate and nurturing essential character traits among students. Jessica Mathy, MTSS District Coordinator, praised the program’s comprehensive approach: “Impacter Pathway is transforming how we support our students’ social-emotional growth. The data-driven insights will enable us to implement effective interventions and see tangible improvements in student behavior and engagement.”
The results speak volumes, with Enrique Camarena Middle School expecting to experience a 5%-10% range of improvement in student attendance and a 15%-25% range of increase in academic performance. These figures underscore the program’s ability to cultivate a sense of purpose and motivation among students, ultimately enhancing their commitment to their education.
Similarly, at William Moreno Junior High School, Impacter Pathway has been instrumental in nurturing compassion and perspective-taking abilities – essential skills for building empathetic and inclusive school communities.
One 8th-grade student’s heartfelt reflection encapsulates the program’s impact: “Impacter Pathway has helped me understand the importance of putting myself in others’ shoes. I’ve learned to be more compassionate and supportive of my classmates, no matter our differences.”
Superintendent Jimenez of Calexico Unified commended the program’s positive influence, stating, “The success of Impacter Pathway in our schools highlights the importance of focusing on character development alongside academic achievement. This program is a game-changer for our district.”
As Calexico Unified continues to prioritize social-emotional learning and character education, Impacter Pathway stands as a partner, equipping students with the essential tools and mindsets to navigate life’s challenges and contribute positively to their communities.
