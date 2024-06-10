Rare items signed by Lincoln, Bob Dylan, Peter the Great, many others in University Archives' online auction, June 26th

Carte de visite photo of Abraham Lincoln, signed by him (as “A. Lincoln”) along the bottom just three weeks before his assassination, PSA/DNA graded GEM MT 10 (est. $100,000-$150,000).

The lyrics of Bob Dylan’s song Tangled Up in Blue, entirely inscribed in Dylan’s hand and signed by him at the conclusion. With Jeff Rosen certificate of authenticity (est. $40,000-$50,000).

Untranslated document in Russian signed by Peter the Great, dated December 17, 1717, granting permission to Artillery Major Johnson Henning to acquire German craftsmen, notably shipbuilders, to modernize the Russian Navy (est. $14,000-$18,000).

Signature clip from Thomas Lynch (as “Lynch”), considered the second rarest Declaration of Independence signer, likely removed from a book in his personal library (est. $12,000-$15,000).