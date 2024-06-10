Prosthetic Limb & Osseointegration Expert Integrum Announces Record-High Revenue, Unveils Major Research Initiatives

Integrum’s record-breaking year was driven by global expansion and execution of its US strategy. The company is refining its technology via clinical trials with leading research institutions.

Gothenburg, Sweden, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrum, a Swedish medical technology company pioneering the use of osseointegration technology in creating artificial limbs for amputees, has announced that it has recorded its highest-ever revenue for its most recent fiscal year (May 1, 2023 - April 30, 2024).

The company, which was founded in 1998, brought in revenue of 104.1 million SEK (10 million USD), an increase of 40.2% from the previous fiscal year. According to Rickard Brånemark, MD, PhD, Founder and CEO of Integrum, the year’s successful outcome was driven by two business areas: a strong expansion into new geographical markets and the company’s continued progress in establishing its OPRA™ Implant System broadly among surgeons in the US. The company’s US operations have shifted from the establishment phase to the revenue generation phase, and it has now begun executing its field sales strategy while developing viable partnerships to bring its groundbreaking innovation to as many eligible amputees as possible.

The OPRA™ Implant System allows the direct connection of an artificial limb to the user’s skeleton. The prosthesis is firmly attached, allowing the patient to perceive it as a true extension of the user’s body and mind via higher precision. The system, which can be used for both upper and lower limbs, enables the future possibility of bidirectional communication between the patient's brain and the prosthesis. This means that the present users can, in the future, issue commands via their brain and receive artificial sensory feedback, which together are a mandatory component of fine motor control.

“Controlling artificial limbs with the user’s thoughts sounds like something straight out of science fiction, but it’s a technology that exists today,” Dr. Brånemark says. “Most people think that it’s 10 to 20 years away, but it’s already here in clinical trials. Integrum is an industry leader in the development of prosthetic limb and osseointegration technology, improving the quality of life of people who’ve lost their limbs. Our recent record-breaking revenue year is a testament to that.”

In December 2023, Integrum inaugurated the Center of Excellence at the Center for Complex Endoprosthetics, Osseointegration, and Bionics in Kyiv, Ukraine. An estimated 50,000 Ukrainians have lost limbs since Russia launched its invasion in February 2022, and Integrum’s Center of Excellence has delivered orthopedic treatment and prosthesis installation using the OPRA™ Implant System to individuals with limb loss. Dr. Brånemark has traveled multiple times to Kyiv to perform surgeries and has trained other physicians on the procedure, which can help patients whose injuries resulted in a lack of limb stump to which to attach the traditional socket-based prosthesis.

As part of its ongoing research and clinical trials, Integrum has partnered with Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, formerly known as the Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago and one of the top-ranked physical medicine and rehabilitation hospitals in the US. AbilityLab recently received a five-year clinical research grant totaling 8.7 million USD from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The grant will be used to fund two clinical trials evaluating the function of Integrum’s e-OPRA™ Implant System, a more advanced version of its current product offering, with wired electrodes that are attached to the user’s muscles and nerves, creating a more natural operation of the artificial limb.

According to Dr. Brånemark, the trial is a take-home study that involves eight participants using the experimental prostheses in various configurations in their daily lives. This is then compared to the use of standard prostheses in the same settings.

Integrum has launched additional studies, this time on leg prostheses, in partnership with Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). The studies will involve them exploring how Integrum’s electrode implant technology can be used to attach and control a sophisticated leg prosthesis with motorized ankle and knee joints developed by MIT, seeking to create as natural a gait as possible.

“In the world of prosthetic limbs, embodiment is one of the most important concepts, where the artificial limb becomes as close as possible to being a real part of the user’s body,” Dr. Brånemark says. “The first patient in the world using the e-OPRA™ Implant System has done so for more than 10 years, and he told me that he rarely takes his prosthetic arm because it now feels like a real part of his body. It’s the embodiment that makes him feel whole again. We are constantly refining our technologies and procedures to help make yesterday’s miracles a reality today.”

