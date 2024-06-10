Drew University Prepares Today’s Scientists Who Discover Tomorrow’s Blockbuster Drugs
Drew University, located in the heart of New Jersey’s thriving pharmaceutical and biotech sector, announces its 2024 Residential School on Medicinal Chemistry and Biology in Drug Discovery (ResMed) to help scientists launch their careers at top global pharmaceutical companies and smaller life sciences companies. For 37 years, ResMed has educated over 5,000 scientists from all over the world and welcomes its newest cohort on June 10, 2024.
ResMed is an accelerated one-week, graduate-level course that takes attendees through the entire drug discovery process, from initial target validation to clinical development. Lectures and case studies include the latest findings and techniques on target selection, assay development, structure-based drug design, pharmacokinetics and dose optimization, toxicology, the impact of artificial intelligence, and clinical development.
The coursework is designed by distinguished scientists from Drew University and taught by leading pharmaceutical and biotech experts, all with decades of experience and success in drug discovery and development. ResMed is designed for chemists, biologists, and other PhD-level scientists who are beginning careers at pharmaceutical and life sciences companies and want to gain a deeper understanding of drug discovery and development to prepare them for success on drug discovery teams. This unique training is not available within the industry.
“Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are working at an unprecedented pace to develop more effective, and safer drugs for the healthcare community, and Drew University is a critical expert resource to help them rise to the challenge,” said Dr. Vincent Gullo, director of Drew University’s Research Institute for Scientists Emeriti (RISE) and former executive at Cetek Corporation, Schering-Plough Research Institute, and Merck Research Laboratories. “Life science companies often hire talented biologists and chemists who are experts in their fields and understand their specific role in the process. ResMed is unique – we equip attendees with a multidisciplinary perspective of drug discovery and development so they understand how their roles fit in the bigger picture.”
With its proximity and connections to the world’s leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies, Drew University is regarded as a premier destination for students studying science. The University partners with top pharmaceutical companies and growing biotech firms who lend expertise and provide resources that contribute to ResMed’s decades-long success.
About Drew University
Drew University, a Phi Beta Kappa liberal arts university, includes the College of Liberal Arts, the Drew Theological School and the Caspersen School of Graduate Studies. Drew is located on a beautiful, wooded campus in Madison, New Jersey, a thriving small town close to New York City. It has a total enrollment of more than 2,200 students and has 136 full-time faculty members, 96 percent of whom hold the terminal degree in their field. The Theological and Caspersen schools offer master’s and doctoral degrees, and the College confers BA and BS degrees in 42 disciplines, 61 available minors, and offers 18 pre-professional programs, 19 dual-degree programs, and seven New York Semesters.
