Wi-Fi Chipset Market to Reach USD 30.74 Billion at 4.5% CAGR by 2031, Driven by the IoT Revolution
The SNS Insider report estimates that the Wi-Fi chipset market reached a size of USD 21.62 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 30.74 billion by 2031, growing at a healthy CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.
Growing Demand and Market Opportunities
Several factors are contributing to the expansion of the Wi-Fi chipset market. The proliferation of IoT devices across various industries, including smart homes, wearables, industrial automation, and connected cars, is a key driver. These devices require reliable and efficient Wi-Fi connectivity to transmit data and operate seamlessly. The increasing demand for faster data transfer speeds for activities Such as high-definition video streaming, online gaming, and video conferencing is propelling the market towards more advanced Wi-Fi chipsets that can handle these bandwidth-intensive applications. Additionally, the expanding availability of public Wi-Fi hotspots in urban and rural areas is creating a wider market for Wi-Fi chipsets. The success of new Wi-Fi standards such as IEEE 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6) and the upcoming Wi-Fi 7 promises significant advancements in speed, efficiency, and capacity. These advancements are expected to further fuel the demand for next-generation Wi-Fi chipsets.
KEY PLAYERS:
- Broadcom Inc
- MediaTek Inc
- Texas Instruments Incorporated
- STMicroelectronics N.V
- On Semiconductor Co
- Cisco Systems Inc
- Cypress Semiconductor Corporation
- Extreme Networks
- D-Link
- Intel Corporation
Market Challenges and Security Concerns
The Wi-Fi chipset market faces certain challenges. The recent decline in tablet and PC shipments has limited the market growth to some extent. The lengthy standardization and certification processes can hinder the swift adoption of new Wi-Fi technologies. Security vulnerabilities are another concern for the market. The growing activities of cybercriminals highlight the need for robust security measures in Wi-Fi chipsets, particularly for applications that require high levels of data protection.
Recent Developments
-June 2023, Broadcom unveiled its Wireless 7 chipsets, including solutions for residential and enterprise access points, as well as a low-power combo chip for mobile devices.
-May 2022, MediaTek introduced its Filogic series chipsets designed specifically for Wi-Fi 7 applications in access points and client devices.
-December 2021, Apple reportedly initiated efforts to develop its own 5G modem chips, potentially impacting the market share of current suppliers like
Broadcom and Skyworks Solutions.
Segment Analysis
By MIMO Configuration, MU-MIMO (Multi-User MIMO) is expected to dominate the market share. The growing adoption of MU-MIMO chipsets in access points, smartphones, TVs, and gaming consoles is a significant factor driving this segment.
By IEEE Standard, The 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6) standard is anticipated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Wi-Fi 6 offers superior spectral efficiency and speeds compared to previous standards, making it ideal for high-bandwidth applications.
Impact of Global Events
The Russia-Ukraine war and the potential for a global economic slowdown creates certain challenges to the Wi-Fi chipset market. Supply chain disruptions due to the war and economic uncertainties could lead to price fluctuations and limit the production of Wi-Fi chipsets.
Regional Developments
-The North American Wi-Fi chipset market currently holds the leading position. This dominance can be attributed to the widespread adoption of IoT devices, increasing use of smart technologies, and a strong focus on wireless infrastructure development.
-The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate in the coming years. This growth is driven by the presence of Various Wi-Fi chipset manufacturers, government initiatives for public Wi-Fi infrastructure, and the rising adoption of Wi-Fi in various sectors like education and healthcare. China is a major player in the region's market and is projected to remain the top producer of Wi-Fi chipsets based on IEEE standards.
Key Takeaways
• The exponential growth of internet-connected devices, particularly in the IoT domain, is a significant driver for the Wi-Fi chipset market.
• The increasing demand for faster data speeds for activities like video streaming, online gaming, and conferencing necessitates more advanced Wi-Fi chipsets capable of handling these bandwidth-intensive applications.
• The introduction of new Wi-Fi standards like Wi-Fi 6 and the upcoming Wi-Fi 7 promises significant improvements in speed, efficiency, and capacity.
• Security vulnerabilities remain a concern, and the market demands robust security measures in Wi-Fi chipsets, especially for critical applications.
• North America currently leads the market due to widespread IoT adoption and strong wireless infrastructure development.
