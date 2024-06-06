Embedded Antenna Systems Market Poised to Reach USD 9.8 Billion by 2031, Driven by the Increasing IoT Landscape
The embedded antenna systems market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the burgeoning Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. As more and more devices become connected, the demand for compact and efficient antennas to facilitate wireless communication is surging. This trend is expected to Drive the market towards a valuation of USD 9.8 billion by 2031, registering a robust CAGR of 14.2% over the forecast period of 2024-2031.
Growing Demand and Market Report Scope
The growth of market is attributed to the proliferation of IoT devices across various sectors, including smart homes, smart grids, industrial automation, and connected car technologies. With the miniaturization of IoT modules and the increasing need to integrate multiple wireless functionalities within these devices, embedded antennas offer an ideal solution due to their compact size and efficient performance. Advancements in wireless communication technologies such as Long-Term Evolution (LTE) and 5G are Drive the demand for embedded antennas. These next-generation technologies require higher bandwidths and more efficient energy utilization, which can be achieved with well-designed embedded antennas. The ever-growing number of connected devices further emphasizes the need for high-speed internet connectivity, particularly in workplaces. As 5G technology takes center stage, the demand for embedded antennas is poised to escalate significantly. The market growth might face challenges due to a scarcity of skilled personnel and the high costs associated with building and maintaining infrastructure for flat panel antennas. Conversely, the rising need for Low-Power Wide-Area (LPWA) networks in IoT applications presents a significant opportunity for the embedded antenna systems market.
KEY PLAYERS:
- Maxtena Inc.
- Mobile Mark Inc.
- Myers Engineering International Inc.
- Abracon
- CPI International Inc.
- Taoglas
- Linx Technologies
- Laird Technologies
- Ignion
- TE Connectivity
Recent Developments
-April 2021, Kyocera Corporation (Japan) and AVX Corporation (US) merged their electronic components businesses to form "KYOCERA AVX," a unified brand for their combined offerings.
-July 2021, Yageo Corporation acquired Chilisin Electronics Corp (Taiwan) to expand its presence in the high-margin passive component market.
-January 2022, Antenova Ltd launched "Atta," a flexible printed circuit (FPC) embedded antenna designed for LTE and smart wireless deployments.
-June 2021, Antenova Ltd introduced "Fera," a flexible embedded antenna optimized for next-generation small monitoring devices utilizing North America's 915MHz ISM and LoRaWAN networks.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:
BY END-USER
• Consumer electronics
• Automotive
• Transportation
• Industrial
• Communication (datacom & telecom)
• Healthcare
• Aerospace & Defense
• Other
by End-User, Consumer electronics Segment dominate the market due to the widespread use of embedded antennas in smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, wearables, game consoles, and various peripherals that facilitate wireless functionalities like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and GPS.
BY TYPE
• Flexible printed circuit (FPC) antenna
• Printed circuit board (PCB) trace antenna
• Chip antenna
• Patch antenna
by Antenna Type, Chip antennas are projected to hold the largest market share due to their compact size and widespread adoption by consumer electronics manufacturers globally. Other antenna types include PCB trace antennas, patch antennas, and FPC antennas.
BY CONNECTIVITY
• 4G/LTE
• NB-IoT
• Cellular
• MNWAVE 5G
• GNSS/GPS
• Wi-Fi/Bluetooth
• Low-power wide-area network (LPWAN)
• Radiofrequency identification (RFI)
• Ultra-wideband (UWB)
BY APPLICATION
• Airplanes
• Gateway routers
• Satellites
• Payment terminals
• Smart meters
• Infotainment and navigations
• Others
Regional Developments
The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is expected to witness the fastest growth in the embedded antenna systems market. This can be attributed to the influx of electrical equipment manufacturers and the increasing demand for smartphones and smart home devices in developing APAC economies. Government investments in smart city development initiatives in countries such as China and India are further expected to propel the adoption of embedded antennas in mobile phones and LPWAN communication devices.
Impact of Global Events
The Russia-Ukraine war has disrupted supply chains and caused fluctuations in raw material prices, potentially impacting the production and cost of embedded antennas. Additionally, the global economic slowdown results to reduce consumer spending on electronic devices, leading to a potential decrease in demand for embedded antennas.
Key Takeaways
• The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the embedded antenna systems market.
• It offers valuable insights into market segmentation by end-user and antenna type, highlighting the dominant segments and their key characteristics.
• The report explores the impact of regional trends, including the rapid growth in the APAC market and the influence of government initiatives on smart city development.
• It analyses the potential challenges posed by global events like the Russia-Ukraine war and the economic slowdown, providing valuable foresight for market participants.
