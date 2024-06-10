NextHome Blue Skies Hosts Luke Day Celebration: A Day of Giving Back to the Community
This event is not just about celebrating Luke's birthday; it's about coming together as a community to support a cause that’s close to our hearts,”HICKORY, NC, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NextHome Blue Skies is gearing up for a heartwarming celebration on June 15th – it’s Luke Day! This special occasion marks the birthday of the beloved mascot of NextHome Blue Skies, an adorable orange French Bulldog. But Luke Day is not just about cake and balloons; it’s a cherished day dedicated to giving back to the community.
— Katlyn Williams
This year, NextHome Blue Skies has chosen to support the Family Guidance Center's Domestic Violence Program. The decision reflects their commitment to aiding those in need within their community. To facilitate donations, they will be accepting monetary contributions as well as items from the Family Guidance Center's Amazon wish list.
The generosity doesn’t stop there. NextHome Blue Skies is proud to announce the support of several sponsors who have rallied behind this noble cause. Everley Inspection Services, Toad Frog Electrical, Deck and Fence Connection, and Primary Residential Mortgage INC have all stepped up to sponsor the event, demonstrating their dedication to making a positive impact in the community.
The Luke Day celebration will kick off at 12 pm and continue until 2 pm at their local office at 520 8th Street NE Hickory, NC. Promising a fun-filled afternoon for attendees of all ages. Delicious birthday treats will be on offer, ensuring that nobody leaves with an empty stomach. But the festivities extend beyond mere refreshments – there will be engaging activities tailored for kids and families alike.
“This event is not just about celebrating Luke's birthday; it's about coming together as a community to support a cause that’s close to our hearts,” says Katlyn Williams, Executive Assistant at NextHome Blue Skies. “We are incredibly grateful for the support of our sponsors and the community, and we look forward to making a meaningful difference together.”
As June 15th approaches, NextHome Blue Skies invites everyone to join them in spreading joy and making a positive impact at the Luke Day celebration. Whether through donations, sponsorships, or simply by attending and showing support, every contribution counts towards building a brighter future for those in need. Let’s celebrate Luke’s special day in style – with compassion, generosity, and a whole lot of fun!
Becky Petree
NextHome Blue Skies
+1 828-330-6088
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other