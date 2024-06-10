The Man That Rescues Dogs To Launch Memoir ‘Home. Made.’ on International Dog Day

Michael J. Baines quit his job as a chef to open up a rescue and rehabilitation center for dogs in Thailand The TMTRD Foundation houses 776 dogs, including the TikTok-famous ‘Wheelchair Mafia’, with 450 more stray dogs in their care TMTRD President and Co-Founder, Michael J. Baines, is a Swedish entrepreneur and former chef

Michael J. Baines to release first book documenting his journey from drug-addicted chef in Sweden to dog rescuer in Thailand, with 1,000 dogs now in his care

It’s a damn good book... The first I’ve read in 10 years. It is the story of my life, but more importantly, it’s the story of my dogs’ lives – they’re far more interesting and inspiring than I am.” — Michael J. Baines

GOOSE CREEK, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael J. Baines, President and Co-Founder of The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation, has announced the release of his first book, Home. Made.The memoir, which will be launched on International Dog Day (Monday, August 26, 2024), documents Baines’ remarkable journey from the bustling kitchens of Sweden’s most popular restaurant scene, to the tranquil cassava fields of Bang Saen, Thailand. The Swedish entrepreneur quit his successful culinary career to open a nonprofit rescue and rehabilitation center for stray dogs.Opened in 2017, the TMTRD Sanctuary now has 1,000 dogs in its care, housing 750+ rescues (including 50 TikTok-famous paralyzed dogs affectionately nicknamed The Wheelchair Mafia); whilst also monitoring and feeding an additional 400 stray dogs. Baines’ book explores the many heartwarming success stories of the dogs that have been rescued, treated and adopted to find their forever homes, as well as the positive development of pet culture in Thailand.In a deeply honest and moving account, Baines also opens up on the challenges of his own life, namely his personal struggles with drug and alcohol addiction. After somehow finding himself working for the Yugoslavian Mafia in Sweden, the chef became caught up in the dangerous world of drugs, chasing highs to ward off his demons, before he was delivered a life-changing ultimatum.“It’s a damn good book… The first I’ve read in 10 years, in fact,” Baines joked. “It is the story of my life, but more importantly, it’s the story of my dogs’ lives – they’re far more interesting and inspiring than I am, and I hope readers agree."Home. Home. Made. marks the first production of Witchcraft, an all-female start-up working to bring funding to nonprofits on the front lines of social change through the art and power of books. The memoir will be available to purchase online at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Books-A-Million, Target, Walmart, and in libraries across the country. Despite limited funds and space, he dedicated his free time to rescuing as many dogs as he could, eventually launching his Foundation, The Man That Rescues Dogs.Opened in 2017 and located just outside of Bangkok, Thailand, the Foundation currently houses 750+ rescued dogs, monitoring and feeding a further 400 within the Bang Saen and Sriracha area. Covering 8,000 sqm, the Sanctuary contains eight main shelters, a full-service clinic, specialized Care Units, a sterile quarantine section for new rescues and dogs with serious diseases, three hydrotherapy pools, and play and relaxation areas.More than 30 staff members, skilled veterinarians, construction workers and administrative staff are employed by the Foundation, which is supported by the local government in Thailand. TMTRD provides nutritious meals per day to dogs in its care, and also serves to help control the stray dog population in the local area through spaying and neutering, whilst administering life-saving vaccinations and medical care. The Wheelchair Mafia run free! The 50 paralyzed dogs in TMTRD's care are excited to head out for a walk