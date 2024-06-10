TRACY L CLARK SELECTED FOR IAOTP’S EMPOWERED WOMAN AWARD
Tracy L Clark honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals will be honored at their annual awards gala this December in NashvilleNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tracy L Clark, Energy Healer and Hyper-Intuitive has achieved a significant milestone in her career. She was recently bestowed with the prestigious title of Empowered Woman of the Year for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). This recognition is a testament to her outstanding leadership, unwavering dedication, and unparalleled commitment to the industry.
Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Tracy L Clark will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2024 Annual Awards Gala. www.iaotp.com/award-gala
With over a decade of experience, Tracy has established herself as a beacon of hope and transformation in the energy healing industry. As a dynamic and results-driven leader, she has positively influenced the lives of countless individuals through her one-on-one healing sessions, mastermind classes, private mentorships, monthly memberships, courses, and events. Tracy's guidance is not just about transforming lives, but about living extraordinarily. She equips individuals with the tools and steps to overcome perceived limitations and connect with the God Consciousness, enabling them to move forward with an extraordinary life. Her exceptional leadership and trailblazing in the field of Body Regeneration™ is a testament to her expertise and dedication.
Ms. Clark's areas of expertise include, but are not limited to, intuitive energy healing, keynote speaking, writing, coaching, blogging, intuitive guidance, mentoring, and hosting her own radio show. She also has a Podcast with over 90 episodes.
Before embarking on her career path, Tracy had a strong business background. After successfully selling her first company to Rogers Communications in 1996, she decided to explore the realm of alternative investments. Her passion was fueled by years of speaking at investment fairs and hosting hundreds of events, ultimately leading her to follow her heart. Tracy's life had been marked by chronic illness and a series of physical and emotional challenges. She discovered the incredible power of the Body Regeneration™ Method, using it to heal herself both physically and emotionally. This transformative experience inspired her to help others on their own healing journeys. Tracy's life has undergone a remarkable transformation from a period of suffering, pain, and illness, to a life filled with joy, happiness, wellness, and financial prosperity.
Throughout her illustrious career, Tracy has received many awards and accolades, and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She graced the front cover of TIP magazine and will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala. The gala will be held at the magnificent Gaylord Opryland Hotel in Nashville in December where she will be presented with the Top Energy Healer 2024 and the Empowered Woman of the Year Award.
In addition to her successful career, Tracy is a keynote speaker, motivational speaker, and mentor, and she is invited to speak to large audiences to empower, inspire, and assist them in making shifts to improve their quality of life. With Tracy's business background, she also helps companies shift to reach their full potential, move from adversity to authenticity, and create a company ethos of community, respect, value of each member, loyalty, and integrity.
The President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, "We are honored to have Tracy L Clark as part of the IAOTP family. She provides visionary leadership as a female entrepreneur, and her extraordinary accomplishments prove she will empower women worldwide. We look forward to celebrating all her merits at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see more amazing things from this woman.”
Tracy’s response to such wonderful accolades: "I am truly honoured to receive these prestigious awards from such a renowned organization as the IAOTP! I truly never imagined that I would ever be celebrated in such a beautiful way. My greatest reward has always been the work itself - helping people to thrive and lead miraculous lives. For me and my work to be recognized in such an unexpected and wonderful way is one of the highlights of my life!”
Looking back, Tracy attributes her success to her perseverance, strength, and determination. When not working, she enjoys spending time with her family and friends, time outdoors, traveling, and she is always up for an adventure. In the future, she hopes to inspire those getting into the field.
For more information, please visit: https://www.tracylclark.com
About IAOTP
The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.
IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped them build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals together.
For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com
