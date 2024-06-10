Sida-WCO Trade Facilitation and Customs Modernization Programme supports the Zambia Revenue Authority in the application of the WCO Performance Measurement Mechanism

From 3 to 7 June 2024, under the aegis of the Sida-WCO TFCM Programme, WCO Experts met with Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) officials in Lusaka, Zambia, to support ZRA in applying the WCO Performance Measurement Mechanism (PMM) for strategic decision- making and good governance.

At the opening, Ernest SIGANDE, Commissioner of Customs Services Division of the ZRA, representing the Commissioner General, acknowledged the gains in Customs reforms made by the ZRA through WCO capacity-building assistance. He underscored the relevance and critical importance of the workshop objective to enhance an evidenced-based strategic decision-making process.

Through establishing an evidence-based performance measurement system in line with the WCO PMM, the Workshop participants were invited to reflect on the methodology to develop the indicators for measuring the effectiveness and efficiency of Customs operations and ensure good governance and sustainability. Through group exercises, discussions tied the lessons learned to specific expected outcomes and indicators to be integrated into the Corporate Strategic Plan and the relevant Divisional Plans of the ZRA. The workshop participant’s high level of interaction and immersive participation reflect the Member’s commitment to further developing and embedding a performance measurement culture in implementing the ZRA’s strategic and operational plans.

The Sida-WCO TFCM Programme reiterates its commitment to supporting the implementation of the WCO PMM as a data-driven and evidence-based enabler for policymaking and identifying evidenced-based capacity-building needs.

For more information on this activity, you may contact pmm@wcoomd.org.