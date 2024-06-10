Gerald J. Leonard selected as Top Growth Strategist of the Year by IAOTP
Gerald J. Leonard honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in NashvilleNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gerald J. Leonard, CEO, author, growth strategies coach, strategic PMO advisor for government and Fortune 500, C-IQ coach, TEDx speaker, and keynoting bassist, was recently selected as Top Growth Strategist of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.
Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.
www.iaotp.com/award-gala
With over three and a half decades of experience, Mr. Leonard is the CEO of Turnberry Premier, a Washington DC & Baltimore Metro Area-based consulting firm focused on Strategic Project Portfolio Management, PPM Maturity Assessments, Project Server Consulting, IT Governance, Theory of Constraints, Strategy Execution, and Digital Transformation. He is also the CEO and Founder of Leonard Productivity Intelligence Institute. He helps CIOs, VPs, and Directors of Project Management build, engage, and sustain high-performing agile teams. He helps them create teams that can accomplish more every day through his consulting, online courses, coaching, and PPM 360 assessments.
Mr. Leonard's areas of expertise include but are not limited to management consulting, sustainability carbon accounting, project management, business consulting, program management, IT consulting, cloud application development, mobile application development, and strategic planning.
Prior to his career, Mr. Leonard earned a Bachelor's of Music from Central State University and a Master's degree in Music from the University of Cincinnati. He further studied at the Manhattan School of Music. He earned two certificates from the University of California, Berkeley, in Project Management with Distinction, as well as Business Intelligence. He earned an Executive Leadership Certificate from Cornell University and Harvard Business School and numerous certifications from The Warton School in Business and Governance.
Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Leonard has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. This year, he will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville this December for his selection as Top Growth Strategist of the Year.
In addition to his successful career, Mr. Leonard is an author and a Bass player. He brings these traits and skills into his keynote presentations, workshops, and interviews. From Vision to Sharing Stories to Execution and Accomplishing Goals, Gerald shows you the principles of productivity, neuroscience, workplace engagement, and Music necessary to elevate your business and enhance and build a productive workplace culture.
The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Mr. Leonard for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala."
Looking back, Mr. Leonard attributes his mindset as it is a crucial factor in starting a successful business. Developing a positive attitude and a growth mindset is key, as it allows entrepreneurs to overcome challenges and believe in their ability to achieve their goals. When not working, he enjoys spending time with his family and traveling internationally. He enjoys teaching his children that all individuals have value and deserve happiness. In the future, he hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.
For more information, please visit https://geraldjleonard.com/ and https://turnberrypremiere.com/.
About IAOTP
The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.
IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.
For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com
