Sen. Miller Secures $50,000 for the Fund to Benefit Children & Youth 

June 10, 2024 – Sen. Nick Miller (D-Lehigh/Northampton) today announced the Fund to Benefit Children & Youth has been awarded $50,000 via the American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The fund provides abused, neglected and at-risk children in Lehigh and Northampton counties with the items and services that traditional community and government sources cannot provide.

“The Fund to Benefit Children & Youth is a fantastic resource for our community members who are struggling,” said Miller. “Children should have access to a bed, clean sheets, clothing that fits and hygiene products. This incredible organization does so much for families in the Lehigh Valley.”

In addition to providing necessities for families, the fund also finances educational and environmental activities, such as summer soccer camps or art classes, that the families could not otherwise afford.

“We’re the organization of last resorts,” said Jane Ervin, president of the board of trustees at the fund. “But we move quickly. We help families with things that they couldn’t otherwise get from other kind of funding.”

According to Ervin, over 50% of what they supply for families is beds and bedding, while clothing is their second biggest request.

“We try to supply things that will help the families stay together, but our budget isn’t that high,” added Ervin. “Every single dollar we receive goes directly to families in need. This additional funding will give us the opportunity to buy more beds for needy children and give more kids opportunities to enjoy camps in the summer. This funding will be a tremendous help to the children of our community.”

Miller said, “I’d like to thank the Fund to Benefit Children & Youth for all they do for our families who are in need. I’m pleased we were able to secure this funding so even more children have beds, other necessities and expanded opportunities to learn and grow, just like their peers.”