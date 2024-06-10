In-depth Analysis: Emerging Opportunities in the Micro-Mobile Data Center Market by 2031

Micro-Mobile Data Center Market

With increasing demand for edge computing & the need for adaptable, scalable, & cost-efficient IT solutions, the Micro-Mobile Data Center market drives growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Micro-Mobile Data Center Market," The micro-mobile data center market was valued at $3.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $19.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2022 to 2031.

The concept of micro-mobile data center has gained attraction nowadays due to the increasing need for storage capacity to meet the requirements of internal and external IT services. In order to increase the existing data center capacity, the micro-mobile data center has emerged as a lucrative option to enhance the business continuity. Many enterprises, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, prefer using micro-mobile data center technology rather than investing huge capital in developing their own data centers.

The market is considerably concentrated with major players consuming significant market share. The degree of concentration will remain the same during the forecast period. The vendors operating in the market are taking several initiatives such as new product launches and partnership to stay competitive in the market and to strengthen their foothold in the market. In addition, companies are heavily investing in R&D activities to develop advanced micro-mobile data center, which is opportunistic for the micro-mobile data center market forecast.

The global micro-mobile data center market has been witnessing a steady growth worldwide due to the ever increasing volumes of data generated by different industry verticals. Increased usage of internet-based services among organizations have significantly fueled the demand for micro-mobile data centers across the world. The presence of a large number of providers in the global micro-mobile data center market increases the competitive rivalry among the key players. Therefore, micro-mobile data center providers are differentiating themselves from competitors and driving revenue growth by incorporating new digital business technologies such as artificial intelligence, IoT, big data and 5G networks their offerings to gain a competitive edge, and retain their market position.

Based on rack unit, above 40 RU segment captured the largest micro-mobile data center market size in 2021 and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period. Above 40 RU helps IT managers organize their equipment array and provides fast, easy access to installed IT equipment. In addition, it maximize the capacity and provide more physical equipment and media security. Such advantages provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period. However, upto 20 RU segment is expected to exhibit highest growth during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand for lesser rack units (RU) data centers in the defense and IT and telecom sectors, drive the growth of the market. In addition, the benefits of up to 20 RU data centers such as high-range and greater capacities that can accommodate larger facilities will further accelerate the growth of micro-mobile data center industry in the future.

Region-wise, North America dominated the market share in 2021 for the micro-mobile data center market. Adoption of micro-mobile data center growing steadily to meet increasing demands from today’s businesses to enhance their business process and improve the customer experience will provide lucrative opportunities for the market in this region. Moreover, surge in need of data analytics and low cost data storage shifting the inclination of customer service from traditional way of commercial interaction. Micro-mobile data center provides opportunities for service providers to set up service based on the latest advanced technology being developed for the micro data centers. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit highest growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing demand of micro-mobile data center across Asia-Pacific, due to emergence of high-end technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), high speed 5G network and growing need of low cost and high speed data processing and data storage system and major shift toward digitization impact positively on the growth of the market. In addition, the IT & telecom, BFSI as well as retail sector in Asia-Pacific is actively investing in micro-mobile data center, which is expected to drive the growth of the market.

The key players that operate in the micro-mobile data center market analysis are Cannon Technologies, Canovate Group, Dell EMC Inc., Eaton Corporation, Hanley Energy, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, IBM Corporation, Schneider Electric SE and Zella DC. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the Micro-mobile data center industry.

Top Impacting Growth Factors:

Edge Computing Demand: The growing demand for edge computing solutions is a significant driver for micro-mobile data centers. Edge computing involves processing data closer to the source of data generation, reducing latency and improving application performance. Micro-mobile data centers are well-suited for edge deployments due to their compact size, portability, and ability to be deployed in various environments, including remote or harsh locations. As edge computing continues to gain traction across industries like IoT, telecommunications, and healthcare, the demand for micro-mobile data centers is expected to rise.

Need for Scalability and Flexibility: Traditional data centers often face challenges related to scalability and flexibility, especially in rapidly evolving environments where capacity requirements fluctuate. Micro-mobile data centers offer a scalable and flexible solution by providing modular infrastructure that can be easily expanded or relocated as needed. This agility is particularly valuable for industries with dynamic computing needs, such as retail, manufacturing, and entertainment. As organizations seek infrastructure solutions that can adapt to changing business demands, the appeal of micro-mobile data centers as a scalable and flexible option drives market growth.

