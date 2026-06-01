Sustainable Home Decor Market Rising Growth With Key Players : Greenington, Jianxgi, La-Z-Boy Inc

Sustainable Home Decor Market

Sustainable Home Decor Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Product Type, Price Point, Income Group, Distribution Channel.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sustainable home decor market size was valued at $331.0 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $556.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.Urbanization growth in developing nations and rising consumer spending on eco-friendly home furnishings like carpet and rough textile have both made a substantial contribution to the expansion of the global market. The floor covering market had the largest revenue in 2021, and it is anticipated that it would continue to lead the market during the forecast period, per the analysis of the worldwide market for sustainable home décor. The increase in customer desire for fashionable floor covering products is to blame for this. The need for diverse designs and customization is rising along with the popularity of sustainable home decor items, which has a favorable effect on the expansion of the global market for sustainable home decor.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16902 In terms of revenue, the floor coverings segment contributed significantly to the overall global sustainable home decor market in 2021 and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% over the course of the forecast period. One of the key areas, North America, represented a sizable portion of the global sustainable home décor market in 2021. Over the years, there has been tremendous expansion in the sustainable home décor market, and this trend is anticipated to continue steadily during the projected period. Due to growing environmental awareness, market participants are concentrating on creating eco-friendly products, which is why this has occurred. This is creating sustainable home decor market opportunity.Due to the widespread use of floor coverings around the world, the floor covering segment held the greatest sustainable home decor market share in the total sustainable home decor market in 2021 and is predicted to continue holding this position going forward. Additionally, it is projected that a rise in disposable income, an improvement in living conditions in developing nations like China and India, as well as a rise in consumer affinities for consumer-friendly home décor products, will increase demand for sustainable home decor items. However, the availability of substandard and fake goods as well as changes in the cost of the raw materials used to make these goods limit market expansion.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/a1ac4ce6868a3dcfdeb7fe548f72cd57 According to the sustainable home decor industry analysis, the global sustainable home decor market is segmented into product type, price point, income group, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is divided into furniture, home textile, and floor covering. Among these, the floor covering segment occupied the major share of the market in 2021, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the sustainable home decor market forecast period. This can be due to both the rising standard of living and the trend of home design. However, due to increased internet usage and online buying, the e-commerce industry is anticipated for sustainable home decor market growth.Sustainable Home Decor Key PlayersMannington Mills Inc., Mohawk Industries Inc., Moso International B.V., Inter IKEA Systems BV, Duresta Upholstery Ltd., Shaw Industries Group, Inc., Ashley Furniture Industries Ltd., Kimball International, Vermont Woods Studios, Greenington, Cisco Bros. Corp., Armstrong World Industries, Inc., Herman Miller Inc., Forbo International SA, La-Z-Boy Inc.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A16902 Trending Reports:Home Decor Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/home-decor-furnishing-market Outdoor Décor Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/outdoor-decor-market-A196416 U.S. Home Decor Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-home-decor-market-A06775

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.