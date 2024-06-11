Jewelry Artist Sugar Gay Isber Designed Exclusive Jewelry for New Richard Linklater Film Hit Man
Austin Area Artist Created Jewelry for Hit Man MovieHUTTO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed jewelry artist Sugar Gay Isber has once again showcased her exceptional talent by creating a bespoke jewelry set for the latest film Hit Man by renowned director Richard Linklater. This highly anticipated movie, now available on Netflix and in theaters, features actress Jo-Ann Robinson adorned with unique pieces crafted by Sugar Gay Isber in her Austin area studio.
Costume designer Juliana Hoffpauir approached Isber to design jewelry complementing Robinson’s striking blue eyes.
Sugar has created other items for TV shows and movies Juliana has worked on, including The Astronaut Wives Club, The Iron Orchid, The Blazing World, and many more. The result is a stunning collection featuring rare quartz aqua beads from Isber’s stash, some dating back over 20 years. Despite extensive searches across China, India, and even the Tucson Gem and Mineral Show, these beads are no longer produced.
Sugar meticulously prepared the beads by ultrasonic cleaning and oven-drying to ensure they delivered maximum sparkle.
The necklace's centerpiece is a 100-carat hand-faceted aqua stone set within a vintage 50s crystal belt buckle. Sugar also created a matching bracelet, earrings, and ring, all worn to enhance Robinson’s portrayal of a wealthy character in the film.
Sugar Gay Isber is no stranger to the spotlight. She’s a contestant on Amazon Prime’s "The Blox," Sugar is an award-winning designer and author whose creations have graced numerous movies, TV shows, magazines, museums, and fashion shows. Sugar also has a TV show on the Made It Myself network called Jewelry Stars by Sugar Gay Isber and a podcast, Jewelry as Your Side Hustle, available anywhere you listen to your podcasts. Sugar teaches jewelry design at Austin Community College. Hermes chose her as one of the top artisans in Texas. Her work has even reached royal heights, with the late Queen of England owning a pearl bracelet crafted by Isber.
For more of Sugar Gay Isber’s exceptional jewelry designs, visit her Instagram page @SugarGayIsber, or website www.gayisber.com
About Sugar Gay Isber:
Sugar Gay Isber is a celebrated jewelry designer based in Hutto, Texas. With over 20 years of experience, Isber creates unique, sustainable jewelry pieces using various rare and vintage materials and using fossils, minerals, and gems. Her work is renowned for its partisanship, originality, and meticulous craftsmanship. Sugar makes interesting jewelry for interesting people.
Thank you to Juliana Hoffpauir the Costume Designer for the movie Hit Man