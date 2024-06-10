G7 Summit in Italy: Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine among main issues

On 13-15 June, Italy will host the G7 summit, taking place in Borgo Egnazia, Apulia. Russia’s aggressive war against Ukraine is among the main topics, along with the current situation in the Middle East, Africa, Indo-Pacific, climate change and migration.

The EU will be represented by the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. Besides the EU, the G7 Summit brings together leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

“The G7 is a staunch defender of the rules-based system and global cooperation. Russia’s illegal war against Ukraine is a frontal attack on this order,” Charles Michel wrote in an article ahead of the Summit in Apulia. “Allowing the Kremlin to redraw borders with the barrel of a gun would change the course of history, not only in Europe but for the world. That is why the EU will continue to back Ukraine for as long as needed.”

He added the EU would never stop condemning the Kremlin’s criminal actions and would continue to impose strong sanctions on Russia until it ceased to violate the UN Charter. At the same time, he highlighted that these sanctions did not apply to agricultural products and fertilisers.

