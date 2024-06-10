Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,045 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,858 in the last 365 days.

EU and UNDP invite everyone to Sun Dă-i Fest 2024 – 16 June in Chisinau!

The European Union Delegation to Moldova and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) invite Moldovan businesses and a wider audience to participate in the sixth edition of the Sun Dă-i Fest 2024, taking place this Sunday, 16 June, at the “Ștefan cel Mare și Sfânt” Central Park in Chisinau.

Sun Dă-i Fest 2024 will bring together entrepreneurs, private and public companies, civic associations, and all individuals passionate about green energy, sustainable technologies, and eco-friendly products. They will demonstrate and explain the benefits of alternative energy sources, ways of reusing and saving everything that involves over-consumption and harm to the environment.

The visitors will find an alley dedicated to sustainable energy, exhibitions on solar, wind, hydroelectric, and biomass energy, alternative transport units, and other eco-friendly technologies. Children will have their own entertainment area, with interactive activities throughout the event. Visitors will also enjoy a food court and a concert featuring Dunaff Band, Marej, Valeria Pasha, Aliona Moon, Pasha Parfeni and Snails.

Participation in the festivities is free of charge. Businesses wishing to participate in the fair should register at the link.

Sun Dă-i Fest 2024 is organised in the context of EU’s Sustainable Energy Week by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in partnership with the Government of Moldova, with financial support from the European Union, Denmark and Japan.

Find out more

Event page on Facebook

You just read:

EU and UNDP invite everyone to Sun Dă-i Fest 2024 – 16 June in Chisinau!

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more