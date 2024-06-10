EU and UNDP invite everyone to Sun Dă-i Fest 2024 – 16 June in Chisinau!

The European Union Delegation to Moldova and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) invite Moldovan businesses and a wider audience to participate in the sixth edition of the Sun Dă-i Fest 2024, taking place this Sunday, 16 June, at the “Ștefan cel Mare și Sfânt” Central Park in Chisinau.

Sun Dă-i Fest 2024 will bring together entrepreneurs, private and public companies, civic associations, and all individuals passionate about green energy, sustainable technologies, and eco-friendly products. They will demonstrate and explain the benefits of alternative energy sources, ways of reusing and saving everything that involves over-consumption and harm to the environment.

The visitors will find an alley dedicated to sustainable energy, exhibitions on solar, wind, hydroelectric, and biomass energy, alternative transport units, and other eco-friendly technologies. Children will have their own entertainment area, with interactive activities throughout the event. Visitors will also enjoy a food court and a concert featuring Dunaff Band, Marej, Valeria Pasha, Aliona Moon, Pasha Parfeni and Snails.

Participation in the festivities is free of charge. Businesses wishing to participate in the fair should register at the link.

Sun Dă-i Fest 2024 is organised in the context of EU’s Sustainable Energy Week by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in partnership with the Government of Moldova, with financial support from the European Union, Denmark and Japan.

