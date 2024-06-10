Submit Release
EU does not recognise so-called “parliamentary elections” in Georgia’s breakaway region of South Ossetia

The European Union has stated that it does not recognise so-called “parliamentary elections” that took place in Georgia’s breakaway region of South Ossetia on 9 June.

“The European Union does not recognise the constitutional and legal framework in which the so-called “parliamentary elections” took place in Georgia´s occupied breakaway region of South Ossetia”, EU Lead Spokesperson, Peter Stano, wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

He added that the EU “remains firm in its support to Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

Following its 2008 war against Georgia, Russia occupied the Georgian territories of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. Moscow recognised Abkhazia and South Ossetia as separate republics on 26 August 2008.

