EU allocates €3.5 million grant to Armenia for justice reforms

On 7 June, the European Union paid a €3.5 million grant to Armenia as part of its €11 million programme on Support to Justice Reforms in the country.

The programme aims to support Armenia’s justice sector reform process in line with the country’s commitments under the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the EU’s best practices, and the recommendations stemming from the EU-Armenia Strategic Policy Dialogue in the Justice sector. 

In a Facebook post, the EU Delegation to Armenia said this payment marks “an important step in terms of recognition of progress in the justice sector reform agenda”, listing in particular: improved accountability and integrity, in particular through the continuation of integrity checks for judges and prosecutors, and the introduction of regular integrity checks of all sitting prosecutors, judges, and investigators; improved efficiency and accessibility/access to justice via an integrated e-justice system and the use of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms; and the introduction of comprehensive evaluation, appointment and appeal mechanisms for judges, prosecutors and investigators.

“Further comprehensive and systemic policy and efforts, alongside capacity-building in justice sector institutions are needed to enforce the changes,” the EU Delegation said.

