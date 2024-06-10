TrueNAS Appoints Sina Farzaneh as Head of Marketing to Drive Community-Driven Marketing Innovation and Global Growth
Sina’s exceptional experience and proven track record in building brands and engaging communities globally make him a fantastic addition to our team.”PALO ALTO, CA, USA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iXsystems, the parent company of TrueNAS, the world’s most deployed open-source storage software, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sina Farzaneh as Head of Marketing. Farzaneh brings over 20 years of experience in technology and brand storytelling to the TrueNAS team. His appointment signals TrueNAS’s commitment to leveraging its extensive community and fostering global growth through innovative marketing approaches.
“The TrueNAS Open Storage suite is an advanced platform with a vibrant community of hundreds of thousands of users. Our commitment to this community is reflected in our decision to bring Sina on board,” said Brett Davis, Executive Vice President of iXsystems. “Sina’s unique ability to integrate community-driven insights with cutting-edge marketing strategies will be crucial as we continue to expand globally.”
Sina Farzaneh joins iXsystems with a distinguished background in building and scaling marketing initiatives for global brands. As the co-founder and CEO of Pullpath, he developed a customer engagement platform used by major brands like Heineken, Philips and Danone to engage millions of people. He also co-founded Advocacy, the world’s most awarded word-of-mouth marketing agency, where he drove brand advocacy and market expansion through innovative, data-driven approaches.
“I’m excited to join the iXsystems team and contribute to the continued success of TrueNAS,” said Farzaneh. “TrueNAS’s dedication to its community and its innovative approach to marketing align perfectly with my vision of community-powered brand strategy. By focusing on community-driven insights and leveraging our global reach, we aim to set new standards in the storage industry.”
TrueNAS has achieved significant milestones with over 15 million downloads and millions of deployments worldwide. With users in more than 200 countries and $100 million in bookings over the past two years, TrueNAS has proven its place in the market and is well positioned for significant growth as the trend toward open technologies continues to extend into data storage infrastructure. Farzaneh’s appointment underscores TrueNAS’s strategy to prioritize smart, innovative marketing over traditional high-spend methods, ensuring sustainable growth and deep customer loyalty.
“Sina’s exceptional experience and proven track record in building brands and engaging communities globally make him a fantastic addition to our team,” said Davis. “His innovative mindset and global perspective will help drive our marketing initiatives as we continue to grow market share, scale operations globally, and empower our customers.”
About iXsystems and TrueNAS:
Through decades of expertise in system design and development of Open Source software (FreeNAS, FreeBSD, OpenZFS, and TrueNAS), iXsystems has become an innovation leader in high-availability storage and servers powered by Open Source solutions. With over one million deployments, and used by more than half of the Fortune 500, TrueNAS offers the stability and reliability needed for critical applications like Backup, Multimedia, Cloud Hosting, Virtualization, Hyper-converged Infrastructure, and more. Since 2002, thousands of companies, universities, and government organizations have relied on iXsystems for enterprise servers, TrueNAS Open Storage, and a consultative approach to building IT infrastructure and Private Clouds with Open Source economics.
