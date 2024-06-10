Stingray is a Healthy and Delicious Meal With Hi Mountain Seasonings
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hi Mountain Seasonings, a leading provider of gourmet seasonings and spices, is excited to offer a new mouthwatering recipe that is sure to delight seafood enthusiasts. With its unique flavor and numerous health benefits, stingray is a versatile seafood option that is gaining popularity in many cultures worldwide.
Stingray, known for its flattened body and long whiplike tail, can be found in oceans, rivers, and freshwater habitats worldwide. While it may not be as common a dish in the United States as in other countries, stingray offers a delectable taste akin to crab or lobster. With Hi Mountain Seasonings, preparing a palate-pleasing stingray dish has never been easier.
"Stingray is a hidden gem in the seafood world," said Hans Hummel, owner of Hi Mountain Seasonings. "Not only does it offer a unique flavor profile, but it is also packed with essential nutrients, making it a healthy choice for seafood lovers."
Stingrays are not only delicious but also low in fat and calories, making them an excellent option for those watching their waistlines. Additionally, they are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, which have been shown to promote heart health, reduce inflammation, and improve brain function. Recent studies have even suggested that stingrays may possess cancer-fighting properties, further highlighting their potential health benefits.
Hi Mountain Seasonings is proud to offer a delectable stingray recipe that showcases the versatility of this seafood delicacy. Whether grilled, baked, or pan-seared, stingray can be prepared in various ways to suit individual preferences. The recipe, which can be found on the Hi Mountain Seasonings website, provides step-by-step instructions to ensure a perfect dish every time.
"We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to experience the unique flavors of stingray," said Hummel. "Our recipe not only highlights the natural taste of the seafood but also incorporates our premium seasonings to enhance the overall dining experience."
In addition to its exceptional taste, stingray is a great source of essential nutrients, including protein, vitamins, and minerals. Incorporating stingray into one's diet can provide a healthy alternative to traditional seafood options and add variety to any culinary repertoire.
Smoked Sting Ray
Ingredients:
Hi Mountain Seasoning Wild River Trout Brine
Hi Mountain Garlic Pepper Seasoning
Ginger seasoning
Miso Japanese Barbecue Sauce
The first step after killing the sting ray is to cut off the wings and skin them out. Then, depending on how much of the ray you plan to cook at one time, you will need to make enough brine to cover the meat completely. Follow the instructions for mixing the brine that comes with the brine kit. Brine the meat overnight in the refrigerator.
After brining, wash the meat of very good and soak it in a water bath for about 20 minutes then rinse off one more time and dry the meat.
Set your smoker or pellet grill to 225 degrees while you season the stingray. Use enough garlic, pepper, and ginger seasoning to coat the ray on all sides. Place the seasoned meat in the smoker and cook until the internal temperature reaches 135 degrees. Then, baste the ray meat on all sides with the BBQ sauce, increase the smoker/pellet grill to 325 degrees, and cook until the ray meat hits 145 degrees internal temperature.
Remove from cooking. Place on a cutting board and serve.
The next time you hook into a ray be sure to treat your taste buds to this seafood delicacy.
Hi Mountain Seasonings' complete range of products, cooking tips, instructional videos, and recipes can be found at www.himtnjerky.com or by CLICKING HERE. Their products are available at high-end sporting goods stores, farm-and-ranch stores, and many local grocery stores.
About Hi Mountain Seasonings: Located in the heart of Wyoming, Hi Mountain Seasonings was founded in 1991 and is America’s premier manufacturer of homemade jerky and sausage kits. Hi Mountain Seasonings has successfully captured distinct, traditional Western flavors in its jerky cure & seasonings, Western-style seasonings, bacon cures, snackin’ stick kits, dressings & dips, and much, much more. The company also offers field dressing and prep and cooking tools. For additional information, write: Hi Mountain Seasonings, 1000 College View Drive, Riverton, WY 82501; call toll-free 1-800-829-2285; or visit the company website at www.himtnjerky.com.
Karen Lutto Leatherwood
