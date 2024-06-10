Molecular Loop Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Illumina, Verinata Health
WOBURN, MA, USA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Molecular Loop Biosciences, Inc., an innovator at the forefront of targeted sequencing technologies, today announced that it has filed suit in the U.S. District Court in Delaware against Illumina, Inc. and Verinata Health, Inc. for the unauthorized infringement of Molecular Loop’s U.S Patent Nos. 11,041,852, 11,768,200, and 11,840,730. Illumina and Verinata also filed a declaratory judgment suit today in the District of Massachusetts for the same three patents, as well as two additional Molecular Loop patents.
Molecular Loop’s on-market portfolio of LoopCapTM products is based on unique technology comprising a number of early inventions, including the methods covered by these patents, that make NGS more efficient and accurate. While any lab can use these methods by using LoopCapTM products, Molecular Loop also makes its technology available to others through its patent licensing program, which is open to companies and laboratories that use NGS applications.
“Molecular Loop would strongly prefer to make its technology widely available through licensing,” said Brian Matty from the law firm Desmarais LLP, Molecular Loop’s counsel for the program. “However, to be fair to the industry, Molecular Loop will litigate when necessary because it cannot allow others to use its patented technology without a proper license.”
About Molecular Loop
Molecular Loop tailors customized targeted next-generation sequencing solutions using its unique technology that delivers industry-leading workflow simplicity without sacrificing data quality. The company leverages its technology and deep genomic expertise to accelerate innovations in life sciences and make advancements in personalized healthcare. The team is passionate about making it easier than ever for labs to harness the power of genomic technology and make genetic information broadly accessible.
Case Information
Civil Action No. 1-24-cv-00680 in the District of Delaware
Civil Action No. 1-24-cv-11501 in the District of Massachusetts
Contacts
Company and product inquiries: info@molecularloop.com
Licensing inquiries: inquiries@molecularloop-licensing.com
Desmarais LLP: BMatty@desmaraisllp.com
