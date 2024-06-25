nutribullet® Ultra blender wins coveted Red Dot Award
Motiv, a Boston design firm, announced their client, nutribullet's Ultra blender won the Red Dot Award for Product Design.BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boston-based design firm Motiv is thrilled to announce their client nutribullet® has received the prestigious and coveted Red Dot Award for Product Design for the Ultra blender. The Ultra expands on the essence of the original nutribullet® blender—increasing the wattage, adding more durable blades, and featuring a new intuitive illuminated interface, all wrapped in a sleek new housing.
“We crafted an intuitive, touch-capacitive user interface for the Ultra blender,” explains Steffen Koury, Motiv’s Director of Product Design. “The controls seamlessly emerge upon securing the container to the blender, presenting an elegant profile on the counter that's effortlessly cleanable."
Powered by a 1,200-watt motor tuned to produce a lower-frequency sound, the nutribullet® Ultra cleverly features an interface that illuminates as the cup meets the power base. Despite its power and innovative features, the Ultra’s streamlined profile takes up minimal space in the kitchen and brings innovative design into consumers’ homes.
“Environmental sustainability is a shared value of nutribullet® and Motiv,” says Bob Finnance, Exectutive Vice President, Product Development at Capital Brands, LLC. “We chose Tritan Renew because it’s exceptionally durable and made with 50% certified recycled content. It’s also BPA-free, shatter-resistant, and dishwasher-safe. It really proves that a product can be premium, durable and easier on the planet with zero compromise.” With four out of five U.S. consumers saying they’d be more loyal to brands using recycled plastics in their products, the choice also makes sense financially.
“In addition to the exceptional blending performance delivered by the 1,200-watt motor and titanium-coated stainless-steel blades, the on-the-go cups offer a delightful experience,” explains Koury. “Featuring an ergonomic drink spout and integrated carry loop, they enhance convenience and portability.”
The renowned Red Dot Award for Product Design was established in 1955 and honors products that impress with their exceptionally high design quality. The Red Dot jury presented the award for the nutribullet® Ultra for achieving the highest marks in four categories: quality of function, quality of seduction, quality of use, and quality of responsibility.
“Winning the Red Dot Award is a testament to nutribullet®’s dedication to innovation as the brand strives to make nutrition fun, quick, and easy,” says Finnance. “We’re honored that they continue to rely on Motiv to turn their vision into reality.”
About Motiv
At Motiv, we specialize in designing and developing innovative solutions for companies of all sizes and industries. Our purpose-driven approach often aims to simplify, delight, or enhance individuals' lives. We merge brand and design to create meaningful products and experiences that resonate with people, evoke emotions, influence decisions, and achieve business success. Over the years, we've collaborated with renowned brands and enterprises, including Keurig, Delta, Coravin, Culligan, Goodbaby, iRobot, Hawaiian Tropic, Kitchenaid, Butler Home Products (Dawn), and Vitamix.
About nutribullet®
NutriBullet believes that good nutrition has the power to transform lives and that everyone deserves the best nutrition. Since 2003, they have been on a mission to inspire and enable transformative nutrition for people all around the world. They do this by designing and delivering an ecosystem of products and services that strive to integrate better nutrition into everyday life. They are best known for being the leading innovators of the NutriBullet and Magic Bullet blender franchises with over 60 million satisfied customers worldwide. Their goal is to make nutrition simple, easy, and impactful.
