Groundbreaking Immersive Reality Technology with U.S. Debut in Pittsburgh School

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On July 1, the community will celebrate a landmark milestone in Pittsburgh as it welcomes the first-ever K-12 installation of Immersive Reality (IR) technology with full sensory experience. Immersive Reality technology hails from the United Kingdom in 2021 to revolutionize the educational landscape, bringing a fully immersive learning experience directly into classrooms.“Immersive Reality brings limitless learning opportunities to students of all ages, transporting students to spaces and places far beyond the walls of the traditional classroom.” says Sarah Armitage, Vice President of Operations at Immersive Reality “By actively integrating this innovative technology into existing curriculums, users will have access to an extensive library of content where students can engage in real-world scenarios, investigate concepts across all subject-areas, and explore destinations of the past, present, and future.”The Watson Institute, a special education school in Pittsburgh, in collaboration with XYCOM, leading innovators in technology, will kickstart the first US integration of IR technology into local K-12 curriculum. IR provides the benefits of virtual reality without the headset, all while promoting group participation between students. “We are incredibly excited to partner with XYCOM and The Watson Institute, in creating an enabling learning environment that ensures every student has the opportunity to succeed.” says Gareth Jones, Founder & CEO of Immersive Reality “It is part of our continued commitment to transform education, empower both teachers and students and raise aspirations here in the US and globally.”“The Watson Institute has been at the forefront of innovation in special education, always striving to enhance our students’ learning experience.” said Barry Bohn, President & CEO of the Watson Institute “Partnering with XYCOM to provide an immersive classroom space is a testament to our commitment to ensuring that our students have access to the most advanced tools to support their education. We’re thrilled to bring this cutting-edge technology to our school.”IR technology offers students a dynamic learning environment, allowing them to actually experience historical landmarks, journey through outer space, and dive into the depths of the ocean without ever leaving the room. “IVR technology transforms invisible and abstract concepts into real and visible ones, allowing the visualization of concepts that cannot be visualized in class, during field trips in museums and in laboratories (Sirakaya, 2020).”Through realistic simulations, such as going to a grocery store or boarding a bus, students who may be sensitive to certain sounds or environments can have these experiences, trigger-free. “We believe that engaging the senses is essential to creating a truly immersive learning environment and are excited to see the impact it will have on our students and staff.” says Rayna Knox, M.Ed., Program Director, Education Center South “Our partnership with XYCOM aligns perfectly with our vision for the future of special education, and we are proud to be leading the way in bringing this transformative technology to our students.”With a growing content library of 350,000 scenarios, games, and learning tools, the options are endless. Immersive Reality gives the educator flexibility to curate their own content to supplement their curriculum. Imagine field trips to the Duquesne Incline or the Pittsburgh Zoo without having to leave the classroom."We are thrilled that The Watson Institute will be our first, and the first, installation of this technology in the United States." said Chad Hill from XYCOM. "Our goal is to inspire the next generation of innovators and thinkers by providing them with progressive tools to explore and discover the world around them in ways previously unimaginable."Together, XYCOM and Immersive Reality are leading the way in educational innovation and setting a new standard for learning nationwide. Any School Administrator looking to learn more or to experience this technology can visit the demo space at XYCOM on the North Side of Pittsburgh.XYCOM is a leader in technology construction and integration based in Pittsburgh, PA. With every project being customizable and unique to the client, the possibilities are endless. To learn more, visit www.xycomgroup.com ####

