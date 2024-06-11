Wisdom Analytics Unleashes the Disruptive Power of Artificial Intelligence for Revenue Growth
Wisdom Analytics is expanding the availability of its game-changing solution designed to catapult CPG executives beyond traditional growth boundaries.
At a time marked by rapid market evolution and heightened competition, Wisdom Analytics is expanding the availability of its game-changing solution designed to catapult CPG (consumer packaged goods) executives beyond traditional growth boundaries.
— Bart Flaherty, CEO, Wisdom Analytics
Wisdom AI’s solution is poised to redefine revenue generation and operational planning for major companies worldwide. Wisdom AI’s solution has already been deployed in over a dozen countries and 30 product categories across implementations by Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 companies. The goal is to work with a wide variety of companies, particularly organizations focused on CPG that are increasingly vulnerable to changes in the supply chain and commodity price fluctuations.
Bart Flaherty, current CEO of Wisdom Analytics and former CEO of WPP Business Science Group, believes Wisdom AI is going to transform the industry. “Integrating AI into strategic revenue planning is revolutionary,” Flaherty says. “We’re setting a new standard for how businesses predict and achieve growth outcomes.”
Flaherty has served as president of Mindshare and brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record from his tenure at leading companies. He also had a 10-year stint at PepsiCo where he was a two-time Chairman Award recipient.
Many company companies today experience only marginal improvements in their growth trajectories. Wisdom AI promises a seismic shift in how businesses understand and engage with their markets. By integrating AI-powered analytics, Wisdom AI equips leaders with deep, actionable insights drawn from expansive and complex datasets. These insights reveal hidden trends and untapped opportunities, enabling companies to outpace their competitors with confidence.
Wisdom AI’s solution is designed to create customized solutions for corporate leaders to remove blind spots to maximize market coverage, create forecasts based on real-world scenarios and develop business models and algorithms based on each product.
As companies navigate the challenges of today’s dynamic market landscape, the adoption of AI in strategic planning is no longer just an option but a necessity for staying ahead. Wisdom AI promises to enhance understanding of customer and market dynamics and revolutionize the entire spectrum of sales and operational planning processes.
About Wisdom Analytics
Wisdom Analytics is an analytics firm combining artificial intelligence and machine learning with established analytical techniques. We spur brand growth by providing analytical insights. The company is setting out to redefine revenue generation and operational planning for major companies worldwide, helping companies maximize profits far beyond traditional approaches. Wisdom AI’s solution has already been deployed in16 countries and implemented by Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 companies. To learn more about the company, go to WisdomAnalytics.com or LinkedIn.
