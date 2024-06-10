Palestine: journalists attacked by Israeli mob

The National Union of Journalists joins the International Federation of Journalists in condemning widespread attacks and violence against journalists in Jerusalem’s Old City.

On 5 June, Palestinian freelance journalist Saif Al-Qawasmi was attacked by far-right youth during the Israeli flag parade whilst reporting for local media platform Al-Asima News. Footage of the assault circulated on social media shows him wearing a labelled ‘press’ vest.

Far-right Israeli nationalists assaulted both local and foreign media, including a team of ABC News pushed and verbally assaulted prior to police intervention. Nir Hasson, a journalist with Israeli newspaper Haaretz was also physically attacked and beaten at the parade. The so-called ‘Jerusalem Day’ is a national holiday that marks the Israeli occupation of East Jerusalem following the Six Days war in 1967.

The Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate recorded injuries to 18 journalists and called on Israeli police to hold perpetrators to account. Five suspects have been arrested thus far; the parade has often resulted in violent clashes between marchers and Palestinian residents and featured anti-Arab hate speech and vandalism.

Tim Dawson, IFJ deputy general secretary, said:

“The attacks that happened during the nationalist flag parade are despicable and they must be thoroughly investigated. Israel’s police must take further action to protect journalists, particularly Palestinian journalists, ensure that the perpetrators are punished and end the climate of impunity in Israel.”

