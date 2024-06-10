BNB Chain Introduces Greenfield Updates; Enhances Developer Experience With MindPress Integration

DUBAI, UAE, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BNB Chain, the community-driven blockchain ecosystem that includes the world’s largest smart contract blockchain, has announced the latest enhancements to BNB Greenfield, featuring updates from V1.6 and V1.7.

These updates, alongside the introduction of the MindPress Data Marketplace, offer a platform for developers and projects looking to construct content marketplaces within the BNB Chain ecosystem and make it easier and more enjoyable for users to engage with content marketplaces within the BNB Chain ecosystem.

MindPress Data Marketplace is designed to simplify and enhance the user experience on decentralized trading platforms. Leveraging the latest features of Greenfield V1.6 and V1.7, MindPress provides users with:

-Seamless Network Operations: Users can complete all tasks on the BSC network without needing to switch to Greenfield, ensuring a smooth and uninterrupted experience.

-Flexible Payment Options: Projects can choose to cover storage and download fees, allowing users to access the platform for free. This lowers the entry barrier, encouraging more users to join and engage with the platform.

-Effortless Uploads: The delegate upload feature enables users to upload multiple large objects simultaneously without requiring a signature or incurring fees. This greatly simplifies the upload process and saves users time and effort.

-Quick Listing Process: Users can list their items for sale with just two transactions, making it easy and fast to start selling on the platform.

The upgrade of Greenfield V1.7 brings enhanced usability to users including:

-Sponsored Storage Costs (BEP-362) and Streamlined Payment System: Greenfield simplifies storage management with the Storage Fee Paymaster (BEP-362), allowing project owners to cover users' storage costs, enhancing accessibility and convenience. The new payment system eliminates the need for users to calculate and renew storage fees based on fluctuating BNB costs, enabling them to focus on their activities without worrying about complex payments.

-Improved Cross-Chain Interaction (BEP-363): Greenfield’s enhanced cross-chain programming capabilities allow users to interact with both BSC and Greenfield without switching networks. This feature provides resource mirroring for users to manage resources like buckets and objects on Greenfield, which are mirrored on the BNB Smart Chain (BSC) as NFTs. This seamless integration enhances flexibility and accessibility. In addition, simplified smart contract management enables users to manage their mirrored resources directly through smart contracts on BSC, streamlining data management across both platforms.

The updates to Greenfield and the launch of MindPress mark an advancement in user experience within the BNB Chain ecosystem. These enhancements improve the capabilities of Dapps and make it easier and more enjoyable for users to participate in decentralized content marketplaces

About BNB Chain

BNB Chain is a community-driven blockchain ecosystem that is removing barriers to Web3 adoption. It is composed of:

-BNB Smart Chain (BSC): A secure DeFi hub with the lowest gas fees of any EVM-compatible L1; serves as the ecosystem’s governance chain.

-opBNB: A scalability L2 that delivers some of the lowest gas fees of any L2 and rapid processing speeds.

-BNB Greenfield: Meets decentralized storage needs for the ecosystem and lets users establish their own data marketplaces.

Setting a high bar for security, the AvengerDAO community protects BNB Chain users while Red Alarm provides a real-time risk-scanner for Dapps. The ecosystem also offers a range of monetary and ecosystem rewards as part of its Builder Support Program.