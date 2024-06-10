Dutch Programmer Launches Google Podcasts Alternative

Inspired by Google Podcasts, a Dutch programmer builds Podcast Kiosk, offering a no-ad, feature-rich podcast experience for everyone.

The reviews mostly mention how happy people are with an app similar to Google Podcasts. With that feedback, I've already achieved my goal.” — Martijn van der Laan

ROTTERDAM, ZUID-HOLLAND, NEDERLAND, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Martijn van der Laan, a Dutch app developer who in his daily job works at the Erasmus Medical Center in Rotterdam, has created an alternative to Google Podcasts. When Google suddenly stopped their popular podcast app, van der Laan decided to create his own solution.

The developer had been using Google Podcasts for a long time, enjoying the good design and its features. When Google unexpectedly announced they were ending the app, he was left puzzled and without a good alternative. After a brief search, he decided to make his own app.

Over ten weeks, van der Laan worked on weekends to develop his new podcast app, Podcast Kiosk. "Of course, it's not immediately as good as Google Podcasts, but I'm really proud of what we've built so far," he said. The app already has most of the features that Google Podcasts offered, like access to over 4 million podcasts and 130 million episodes, offline downloads, variable playback speeds, and a sleep timer.

In just one month, Podcast Kiosk has received 15,000 downloads and an average rating of 4.7. "The reviews mostly mention how happy people are with an app similar to Google Podcasts. With that feedback, I've already achieved my goal," van der Laan said.

Podcast Kiosk is free to use, and van der Laan is committed to keeping essential podcast functions available to everyone. "There are some costs involved, so there will eventually be some form of subscription," he explained. A premium version with extra features will be available in a few months, but the app will always remain free to use without ads.

Podcast Kiosk is available for both Android and iOS. Users can find the app by searching for Podcast Kiosk in their respective app stores or by visiting www.podcastkiosk.com. "I hope people find it a good alternative to Google Podcasts. If anyone has any suggestions for improvement, they're always welcome to get in touch," said van der Laan.