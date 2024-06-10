Leo Cancer Care and TibaRay Collaborate to Co-Develop Next-Generation Upright Linear Accelerator
MIDDLETON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A unique partnership agreement signed between upright radiotherapy specialists Leo Cancer Care and innovative linear accelerator manufacturers TibaRay will see the development of a first-of-its-kind upright linear accelerator.
The step sees the companies joining forces to develop a solution for photon therapy combining TibaRay’s linear accelerator (linac) technology with Leo Cancer Care’s upright patient positioning* and imaging system.
TibaRay designs and manufactures a new class of linear accelerators that have higher beam power, higher efficiency, are more compact, and are more economical to manufacture.
New dimension
The technology enables extremely rapid dose delivery, ultimately including FLASH**, within the photon therapy space, which offers precise and targeted treatment for people living with cancer.
Meanwhile, Leo Cancer Care’s technology brings a new dimension to cancer treatment by keeping the radiation beam fixed and rotating the patient while seated in an upright position.
The proposed partnership would involve using TibaRay’s efficient X-ray generation system as part of Leo Cancer Care's future upright photon therapy solutions.
Product development roadmap
With the agreement, the companies have a product development roadmap and will work closely and cohesively to deliver better treatment options to patients.
Leo Cancer Care CEO Stephen Towe said: “Collaborations such as this illustrate how our simple shift from machine rotation to patient rotation provides a platform for new and innovative modalities. We believe our solutions firmly belong in the future of cancer care, working with our friends TibaRay the future of upright radiotherapy looks even brighter.”
TibaRay CEO Jeff Amacker said: “This collaboration aims to leverage the technological strengths of both companies to jointly develop innovative new products that will set new industry standards in Radiation Therapy and drive growth for our organisations.
“TibaRay has breakthrough technology and know-how in X-ray generation and Radiation Therapy systems and we have been impressed with Leo Cancer Care’s expertise in upright radiotherapy solutions.
“By combining our respective strengths, we believe we can create unique products that will change the face of Radiation Therapy for good and bring hope of cure to patients with cancer globally. This is a shared vision of both TibaRay and Leo Cancer Care that we are excited to realize together.”
Accurate treatment delivery
With Leo Cancer Care’s solution, evidence has highlighted: how patients feel more comfortable seated upright [1], rather than supine as with traditional gantries; have better communication with radiotherapists during their care; and indicates less internal organ movement, aiming to deliver more accurate treatment delivery.
Leo Cancer Care, Board Chairman Rock Mackie, who as a long-standing innovator in the world of radiation technology, played a pivotal role in forging the partnership, added: "Leo Cancer Care is looking forward to offering the advantages of the TibaRay accelerator. The TibaRay accelerator will deliver a higher photon beam output in a more compact footprint combined with faster upright position setup times. This will facilitate a more human patient experience and improve patient access to care.”
TibaRay Founder and Board Director, Bill Loo, who is a physician-scientist Radiation Oncologist and Bioengineer, and Director of Thoracic Radiation Oncology and New Technologies at Stanford Cancer Institute, added: “The novel combination of technologies enabling extremely rapid dose delivery and upright patient positioning promises not only a leap in precision targeted radiotherapy for cancer, but also better accessibility and clinical efficiency of curative cancer treatment for patients worldwide.”
*Leo Cancer Care’s upright patient positioning system recently gained 510(k) regulatory clearance in the United States for clinical use, with a similar process underway in Europe. Marie, including our upright CT scanner, is not yet clinically available.
**FLASH radiotherapy (RT) is the delivery of ultra-high dose rate radiation to the target in an extremely short time frame which produces a tumor killing effect comparable to conventional radiotherapy but with less damage to surrounding healthy tissue.
1. Upright patient positioning for pelvic radiotherapy treatments, S. Boisbouvier et al, 2022, https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9719023/
