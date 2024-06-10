Trailbreaker Completes Inaugural Diamond Drill Program at the Liberty Copper Property

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) (“Trailbreaker” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the completion of our first-pass diamond drill program focusing on the copper-molybdenum (Cu-Mo) porphyry target at its 100% owned Liberty property in central British Columbia (BC).



The program comprised 2,442 m of diamond drilling in seven holes, ranging from 183 m to 505 m of depth (see Table 1 for collar info and Figure 1 for drill plan map). Permitting conditions constrained drilling to existing areas of disturbance over the target. Drill core is being logged, sampled, and prepared for analysis.

The drill program was focused on testing a copper-molybdenum ± gold ± silver (Cu-Mo ± Au ± Ag) geochemical soil anomaly1 coincident with an induced polarization (IP) chargeability and resistivity anomaly. A historic drillhole by Rio Tinto returned an interval of 123.1 m grading 0.11% Cu and 0.04% MoS 2 1 from surface to end of hole. This hole is located approximately 300 m directly south of the geophysical and geochemical targets that were the focus of the 2024 drill program. The historic drill hole is interpreted by the company as collared at the margin of a mineralized porphyry body. Reprocessing and 3D inversion imaging of the historic IP data were completed earlier this year and were heavily utilized in the drill planning process.

Soil Sample Orientation Survey

A soil sample orientation survey was conducted over the historic Mobile Metal Ion (MMI) soil anomaly. Soil material was collected for field-based portable X-ray florescence (pXRF) and traditional ICP-MS analysis with aqua regia digestion. A second sample was collected at each site for MMI analysis. The purpose of this orientation survey is to determine the most efficient and effective sampling and analysis method for additional surficial exploration.

Message from the President

“This was a well-executed drill program that provided great coverage of our target area while maintaining a low-impact environmental footprint. The drill program exceeded the planned meterage and stayed under budget. I would like to thank our drill contractor, Dorado Drilling, for helping achieve our goals at the Liberty property.” -Daithi Mac Gearailt

Table 1: Drill collar details for the 2024 program

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Depth (m) LIB24-001 473385 5895340 1051 90 -60 462.00 LIB24-002 473372 5895340 1052 274 -61 183.00 LIB24-003 473302 5895399 1049 90 -60 455.00 LIB24-004 473373 5895344 1051 145 -55 505.00 LIB24-005 473406 5895519 1076 270 -60 252.00 LIB24-006 473406 5895519 1076 90 -50 252.00 LIB24-007 473409 5895517 1076 270 -80 333.00





Figure 1: Plan map of the 2024 drill program

Liberty Property Description

The 5,054-hectare Liberty Property is located approximately 60 km northwest of Quesnel, BC. The property is fully accessible by resource roads.

The primary target of the Liberty project is a northwest-trending Cu-Mo ± Au ± Ag MMI soil anomaly1. This overlaps an IP chargeability1 feature on the margin of the granitic intrusion. A historic drill hole to the south of this coincident anomaly returned an interval of 123.1 m of 0.11% Cu and 0.04% MoS 2 1. For more information on this target see our news release dated January 22, 2024 and the Liberty Project webpage.

In addition to the Cu-Mo porphyry target and the Cu-skarn target, which returned assay values of >8.0% Cu from historic trenching2, the expanded property also covers an epithermal gold target, where epithermal vein textures have been observed in a road cut2. Nearby soil and test pit samples returned anomalous grades of gold and arsenic2. These may represent a lower-temperature epithermal portion of the hydrothermal system.

About Trailbreaker Resources

Trailbreaker Resources is a mining exploration company focused primarily on mining-friendly British Columbia and Yukon Territory, Canada. Trailbreaker is committed to continuous exploration and research, allowing maintenance of a portfolio of quality mineral properties which in turn provides value for shareholders. The company has an experienced management team with a proven track record as explorers and developers throughout the Yukon Territory, British Columbia, Alaska and Nevada.

Carl Schulze, P. Geo., Consulting Geologist with Aurora Geosciences Ltd, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for Trailbreaker's BC and Yukon exploration projects, and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

