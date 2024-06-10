North West Legislature holds first sitting of 7th Parliament and elect Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Chief Whip and Premier, 14 Jun

The Judge President of the Mahikeng High Court, Judge Ronald Deon Hendricks will preside over a Legislature House Sitting wherein there will be swearing-in of Members of the North West Provincial Legislature who will either be taking an oath or making an affirmation at the Legislature Chamber.

The House Sitting will commence as follows:

Date: Friday, 14 June 2024

Time: 10h00

Venue: Legislature Chamber, Mahikeng

This will be followed by a nomination and election of the Speaker; Deputy Speaker; Chief Whip of the House and Premier hereafter their swearing in as required by Section 107 read with Section 111(1), Section 128(2) and Section 129 of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa. The House Sitting will also nominate the Permanent Delegates to the National Council of Provinces and vote for the new Chairperson of the NCOP.

Media will have an opportunity to interact with the newly elected Speaker, Premier and MPLs including leaders of all political parties represented in the Legislature immediately after the House Sitting.

Members of the media wishing to attend the House Sitting must forward their names, ID numbers, Media House and contact numbers to either Ms. Namhla Luhabe via email; namhla@nwpl.org.za or Mr. Kabo Letlhogela via email: kabol@nwpl.org.za by 11h00 on Wednesday, 12 June 2024.

For more information contact:

Namhla Luhabe

Cell: 079 527 0628