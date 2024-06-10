Submit Release
News Search

There were 918 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,739 in the last 365 days.

North West Legislature holds first sitting of 7th Parliament and elect Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Chief Whip and Premier, 14 Jun

The Judge President of the Mahikeng High Court, Judge Ronald Deon Hendricks will preside over a Legislature House Sitting wherein there will be swearing-in of Members of the North West Provincial Legislature who will either be taking an oath or making an affirmation at the Legislature Chamber.

The House Sitting will commence as follows: 

Date: Friday, 14 June 2024
Time: 10h00
Venue: Legislature Chamber, Mahikeng

This will be followed by a nomination and election of the Speaker; Deputy Speaker; Chief Whip of the House and Premier hereafter their swearing in as required by Section 107 read with Section 111(1), Section 128(2) and Section 129 of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa.  The House Sitting will also nominate the Permanent Delegates to the National Council of Provinces and vote for the new Chairperson of the NCOP.

Media will have an opportunity to interact with the newly elected Speaker, Premier and MPLs including leaders of all political parties represented in the Legislature immediately after the House Sitting.

Members of the media wishing to attend the House Sitting must forward their names, ID numbers, Media House and contact numbers to either Ms. Namhla Luhabe via email; namhla@nwpl.org.za or Mr. Kabo Letlhogela via email: kabol@nwpl.org.za by 11h00 on Wednesday, 12 June 2024. 

For more information contact:
Namhla Luhabe 
Cell: 079 527 0628

You just read:

North West Legislature holds first sitting of 7th Parliament and elect Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Chief Whip and Premier, 14 Jun

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more